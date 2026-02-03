Riyad Bank, one of the largest lenders in Saudi Arabia, posted a double-digit growth in net profit for the full year 2025, supported by higher operating income and strong asset expansion.

Total net profit attributable to shareholders for the year reached SAR 10.41 billion ($2.77 billion), marking a growth of around 11.7% compared to 2024.

The growth in earnings was driven by an increase in fee and commission income, trading income and net special commission income. The bank also reported higher asset growth, with loans and advances increasing by 16.6% to SAR 373.3 billion.

Client deposits also stood at SAR 331.72 billion, rising by 8.3% from the previous year.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com