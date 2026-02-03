Agreement part of strategic objective to expand partnerships with the private sector

Competitive action to unfold at Dubai Festival City from 12 to 15 February

Government of Dubai Media Office – The Organising Committee of Dubai Games, the emirate’s leading team sports event held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced a partnership with BEYOND Developments, which sees the company joining the list of Diamond Partners for the 2026 edition of the Games.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Mehdi Amjad, Founder and Chairman of OMNIYAT Group. This step is part of Dubai Games’s strategic objective to expand partnerships with the private sector in line with the emirate’s efforts to strengthen the role of sport as a core element of Dubai’s identity and a strategic enabler for enhancing community wellbeing and social cohesion.

Commenting on this partnership, Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “Dubai Games represents the values that have shaped Dubai’s success on the global stage, including collaboration, resilience, and a belief in the power of people working together. At BEYOND Developments, we believe that the quality of urban life is defined not only by the spaces we create, but by how people connect, collaborate, and thrive. Our partnership with Dubai Games reflects a shared commitment to investing in people and supporting initiatives that strengthen community wellbeing, in line with Dubai’s leadership vision of creating the best city in the world to live and work.”

The Diamond sponsorship by BEYOND Developments highlights the integration of efforts between the public and private sectors in achieving Dubai’s goals of making sports a daily routine for all segments of society. As the 2026 edition of Dubai Games approaches, the Organising Committee and its partners look forward to delivering an exceptional experience that combines sporting competition with innovation, reflecting Dubai’s status as a leading global destination for major events.

The Organising Committee of Dubai Games affirmed that the championship continues to strengthen its position as a leading platform for promoting a healthy lifestyle, while private sector support represents a cornerstone in achieving the emirate’s strategic objectives. The new partnership reflects Dubai Games’ commitment to activating impactful partnerships that empower individuals and reinforce the values of cooperation and discipline, further enhancing Dubai’s position as a vibrant city and a hub for outstanding sporting talent.

Comprehensive strategy

These partnerships fall within the framework of Dubai’s comprehensive sports strategy, which aims to develop a sustainable sports ecosystem and encourage all segments of society to adopt an active lifestyle through high-quality sporting events that promote teamwork, discipline, and a readiness to take up challenges.

The main competitions held as part of Dubai Games will take place from 12–15 February 2026 at Dubai Festival City and will feature teams competing across the Battle of the Government (Men), Battle of the Government (Women), Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of the Juniors.