Abu Dhabi, UAE: Eurovets stand at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition ADIHEX 2022 is one that you would not want to miss this year. ADIHEX is set to run from 26th Sep to 2nd Oct at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

ADIHEX is a commercial platform for Eurovets to showcase its range of products and solutions to not just the UAE but a wider GCC audience. At this exhibition, the company aims to promote the brands under its umbrella, generate new leads and network with people in the Veterinary, equestrian and avian segment. In addition, get hands on demonstration of premium veterinary equipment for endoscopy, ultrasound, dental x-ray, anesthesia and in house diagnostics.

“Eurovets is a complete supply and solutions partner. We bring new technology and innovation in veterinary segment from across the globe to aid veterinary business in the GCC. As pioneers in the veterinary distribution segment, Eurovets offers not just premium brands but a complete service package which includes round the clock tech support, training, education and marketing support. Our participation at ADHIEX is an effort to accelerate our positioning in the market, as well as connect and network with decision makers from the industry including vets, equestrian trainers, avian specialist and more,” said Ritika Bhagat, Marketing Manager of Eurovets.

Organized by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX is a highly celebrated event that attracts local and global attendees and has continued to develop its plans and projects to be in line with its leading environmental and heritage goals in promoting sustainable hunting. At the same time, ADIHEX offers a unique opportunity for regional and international companies to participate and visit the exhibition with the aim of building a strong bilateral business relationship.

ADIHEX 2022 will bring together over 105,000 visitors to explore the 11 sectors across the 50,0000 sqm of exhibition space offering more than 680 exhibitors & brands showcasing the very latest technologies, innovations and trends in equestrian, hunting & camping gears and accessories, traditional & modern way of hunting.

