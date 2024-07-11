Abu Dhabi, UAE – Basketball and sports enthusiasts are in for a treat as Etihad Arena is set to host “Courtside Conversations and USA Basketball Showcase” on July 16 in Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase Games in Abu Dhabi from July 15-17. The Showcase features the world No. 1 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, alongside the Australian Boomers, ranked No. 5 in the world, and Serbia, ranked No. 4 in the world, all preparing for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

“Courtside Conversations and USA Basketball Showcase” promises an evening of insightful discussions from basketball players, legends, and senior executives, along with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with legendary basketball players and coaches. To access this unforgettable experience, basketball fans can now purchase their forum tickets for 500 AED along with their Australia vs. Serbia game tickets at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

The forum will kick off with the “Global Growth of the Game” panel discussion at 6:00 PM GST, with esteemed panelists highlighting the importance of investing in basketball for youth, women, and minorities, exploring how programmes beyond the court can mentor leaders in every community. Speakers include Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, Chief Business Development Officer for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, Jennifer Azzi and CEO of USA Basketball Jim Tooley.

The second panel, “The Road to Paris,” scheduled for 6:35 PM GST, will discuss what it takes to build a championship-caliber team and the value of teamwork, offering insights from key players and contributors to the world-class programme. Panelists include NBA legend and managing director of the USA Men’s National Team Grant Hill and former NBA player Steve Smith.

Attendees will have the chance to engage in Q&A sessions with speakers after each panel, posing questions submitted in advance. Additionally, select fans can enjoy a Meet and Greet with basketball legends, Steve Smith and Alonzo Mourning. This experience includes on-court photo opportunities following the Australia vs. Serbia game, allowing attendees to capture memorable moments.

For the second consecutive summer, USA Basketball to host the USA Basketball Showcase in Abu Dhabi, featuring games against Australia, the 2022 FIBA Asia champions and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists, and Serbia, finalists in last year’s FIBA World Cup. These matchups are scheduled for July 15 and July 17, respectively. Additionally, Australia and Serbia will face each other on July 16, with all games set for 8:00 PM UAE time. Tickets are currently on sale at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fueling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organizations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought. For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About USA Basketball

USA Basketball, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, is the National Governing Body for the sport of basketball in the United States. As the recognized governing body for basketball in the U.S. by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), USA Basketball is responsible for the selection and training of USA teams that compete in FIBA-sponsored basketball competitions and select national events, and for the development of youth basketball initiatives addressing player development, coach education and safety. To learn more, click here.