FIFA and Netflix have signed a deal to broadcast the 2027 and 2031 editions of the women's World Cup in the United States, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

"As a marquee brand and FIFA's new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women's football," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

