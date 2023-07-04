Riyadh: The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and stc group have announced a strategic partnership that will provide technical support across a number of events within the SEF portfolio this year, further strengthening the gaming ecosystem and supporting Saudi Arabia’s mission to become a global hub for esports and gaming.



By virtue of this partnership, the gaming platform "stc play" becomes a strategic sponsor for major SEF events this year, like Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Saudi eLeague, Voices of Saudi Esports, EFC and the SEF Awards, and others. All events on the SEF calendar will benefit from high-speed internet provided onsite by stc.



The partnership will also offer support in a number of other areas at the upcoming Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s largest gaming and esports event hosted at a purpose-built venue on Boulevard Riyadh City from July 6 for eight weeks.



stc play will operate as the main tournament platform for community tournaments at the event, as well as at other gaming workshops, alongside some of the biggest names at this year’s event.

The InspireU from stc, the accelerator that promotes, supports and develops digital innovation and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom, will have a major on-ground presence, connecting with up-and-coming Saudi companies in the gaming and esports industries.



Gamers8, held under the theme ''The Land of Heroes", the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide, takes place in Riyadh for eight weeks this summer, beginning July 6. Gamers8:The Land of Heroes is offering a $45 million prize pool across the elite gaming titles taking place in the competition this summer – the largest esports prize pool in history.