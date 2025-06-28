Sharjah: Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, inaugurated yesterday, Friday, the 4th edition of the annual Mango Festival 2025, which is taking place at Expo Khorfakkan.

Held under the theme "Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth", the three-day festival is being organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan and Khorfakkan City Municipality.

This year’s edition is the most notable to date, featuring the participation of more than 33 farmers and several companies specialising in agriculture and fertilization. The festival also hosts delegations from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and Uganda.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE); H.E. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr Alnaqbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of KhorFakkan; H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE; and H.E. Counselor Abdul Wahab Al Hammadi, Vice Chairman of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, in addition to members and heads of municipal councils in Sharjah.

Also present were H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; H.E. Eng. Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality; and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

Also in attendance were Khalil Mohammed Al-Mansouri, Director of Expo Khorfakkan; Dr. Syed Muhammad Tahir, Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council; and Dr. Mohammed Khalfan Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Annual Khorfakkan Mango Festival; along with directors of federal and local government entities in Khorfakkan.

After the inauguration, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, accompanied by the attendees, toured the festival exhibition, where farmers from across the UAE showcased over 150 varieties of mango.

He was also briefed on Khorfakkan and the Eastern Region’s key agricultural products, demonstrating the significant progress in mango cultivation as well as the sector’s increasing relevance as a key economic driver for the emirate of Sharjah.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that the Mango Festival has made a significant leap by attracting international participation, facilitating the exchange of the best global practices in mango farming.

“Our goal this year is to bring the theme ‘Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth’ to life by equipping farmers with innovative tools, encouraging the adoption of smart and sustainable agriculture, and moving from simply increasing output to improving product competitiveness in the market,” he added.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr Alnaqbi highlighted the Municipal Council’s commitment to supporting local farmers, promoting eco-tourism, creating new job opportunities for youth, and advancing traditional industries and artisanal crafts that define Khorfakkan’s unique identity.

Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri noted that the Mango Festival encourages a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs to carry forward their forefathers’ legacy using innovation and future-ready tools.

He affirmed that the festival has succeeded in attracting interest from beyond the UAE, strengthening Khorfakkan and the Eastern Region’s position as a unique agri-tourism destination. This proves that cultural preservation can serve as a strong catalyst for sustainable growth and economic development.

This year’s edition of the Mango Festival features the participation of several leading agricultural companies that showcases their latest innovations and technologies, in addition to the strong presence of local farmers and productive families. It offers visitors the opportunity to purchase premium mango seedlings and other agricultural plants, while also providing insights into the diverse applications of mango fruit.

This edition is held in collaboration with key strategic partners, including the Kalba-based Al Sharqiya TV, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), Bee’ah, and the Department of Social Services.

It features a diverse lineup of activities and events, including live heritage-themed performances and expert-led agricultural workshops, in addition to dedicated family zones and interactive learning areas for children to ensure the event caters to all age groups.

Day one of the festival kicked off with the “Best Farmer’s Display” competition, running throughout the event and judged by public vote, with a requirement for each booth to present at least five mango varieties.

The opening day also featured the “Mango Mazayna” (the most beautiful mango) and the “Largest Mango” competitions, both held in a lively atmosphere of friendly rivalry among farmers.

Today, Saturday, the festival will be hosting the “Most Beautiful Mango Basket” competition dedicated for families, while the closing day will spotlight youth involvement with the “Best Agriculture-themed Video” contest, aimed at children aged 7 to 12.

The festival awards valuable prizes to winners of its competitions, with the chance to win through daily raffle draws featuring a variety of rewards and giveaways.

Open daily from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM, the festival offers a rich program of economic and commercial activities, traditional folk performances, and a wide array of culturally engaging contests, making it an ideal destination for entertainment, learning, and community engagement.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com