The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Orange Jordan, held the fourth session of the Tech Women Inclusivity Network (TECH WIN) under the title “Inclusion and Effective Communication with Persons with Disabilities in the ICT Sector.” The session was hosted at the Orange Digital Center for Innovation and Creativity, with the participation of around 40 representatives from ICT companies, relevant stakeholders, and several persons with disabilities.

The session is part of the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project in Jordan, held in collaboration with the Inclusion Unit at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. It featured an immersive training program aimed at fostering inclusive workplace cultures and driving meaningful engagement with persons with disabilities, ultimately opening doors for real, impactful opportunities within the ICT sector.

The session began with welcoming remarks from the partners, highlighting their appreciation for the collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors, alongside the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, in advancing a more inclusive and accessible technology and innovation landscape for all members of society.

During a panel discussion featuring several experts on creating more inclusive and empowering work environments, Orange Jordan expressed its pride in supporting a workplace culture that embraces diversity and celebrates everyone's abilities. This was highlighted through a welcoming speech by specialists in the field, including a showcase of best practices in assistive technology. The session also featured a video highlighting the success story of employees with disabilities.

By hosting this event, Orange Jordan reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to fostering an equitable and inclusive work environment. The company continues to develop training programs tailored to the diverse needs of all community groups, driven by a firm belief in the right of persons with disabilities to employment and inclusion within the technology and innovation sectors. This effort also supports the Sustainable Development Goals through clear policies that guarantee the right to work.

Chairperson of the Women’s Committee under the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Rawan Barakat, highlighted that this collaboration aims to fulfill the Council’s goal of including persons with disabilities, especially women, in programs, plans, and policies focused on their economic empowerment. This training workshop is designed to strengthen the skills of private sector employees in effectively integrating persons with disabilities, both in employment and training opportunities.

It’s worth noting that the session featured a review of various assistive technology tools, the development of a customized training program for inclusive work environments, and the launch of a survey to better understand the needs and challenges of persons with disabilities in the tech sector.

