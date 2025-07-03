Ericsson, a leading Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company, has announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Saudi capital Riyadh.

The new headquarters reflects Ericsson’s strong commitment to the kingdom and the strategic role of the country in the company’s regional operations across the Middle East and Africa, said the company in a statement.

The ceremony was attended by Eng. Haytham AlOhali, Vice Minister at Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; Dr. Abdullah A. Aldubaikhi, Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA); Petra Menander, Swedish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Börje Ekholm, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ericsson Group; and Patrick Johansson, President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Ericsson in addition to other Ericsson leadership team members.

Also present were Eng. Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, Chief Executive Officer of stc Group, and Eng. Nezar H. Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer of Mobily.

The event featured discussions around the evolution of network technologies, the roadmap to 6G, and the impact of Vision 2030 on shaping long-term innovation strategies, stated the global telecom major.

With a strong focus on collaboration, talent development, and 5G leadership, Ericsson emphasized on the importance of cross-sector engagement and technological advancement in building an inclusive digital infrastructure for Saudi Arabia and the wider region, it stated.

Dr. Abdullah A. Aldubaikhi, Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA), said: "The establishment of Ericsson’s regional headquarters in Riyadh reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading destination for global investment in advanced technologies."

"It also aligns with our national ambition to build a dynamic digital economy and foster innovation-led growth. We look forward to continued collaboration with global partners like Ericsson to unlock new opportunities and enable sustainable, technology-driven development across the region," stated Aldubaikhi.

Over the years, Ericsson has closely partnered with stc, Mobily, Zain KSA, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) on initiatives focused on research, innovation, and the development of advanced connectivity solutions.

Alwetaid said: "Ericsson’s new regional headquarters in Riyadh represents an important step for us at stc, as the region’s digital enabler, in strengthening digital infrastructure, innovation, and digitization across the region."

"This move reflects the long-standing partnership with Ericsson, and we highly value its contributions to the development of emerging technologies and digital infrastructure. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to deliver world-class connectivity and unlock new horizons for growth and innovation," he stated.

Banabeela said this inauguration highlights the kingdom’s global leadership in the digital transformation.

"At Mobily, we are proud of our strong and long-standing partnership with Ericsson, built on a shared vision to enhance the efficiency of digital infrastructure and strengthen its role in positioning the Kingdom as a regional digital hub for technology and innovation," he added.

Ericsson said it had last year partnered with KACST to establish a joint advanced connectivity lab for gaming and beyond at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology premises, named “Blink Lab”.

The lab will feature a private 5G network and serve as a testbed for training, research, product development and commercialization of innovative gaming solutions from global and local ecosystems, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

