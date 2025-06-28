Doha: Over 300 global institutional investors met with all bourses from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and over 100 GCC corporates at HSBC’s GCC Exchanges Conference in London between 16-19 June as investors explore the Gulf's reform-driven growth and maturing capital markets.

Now in its fourth year, conversations at the Conference focused on the GCC’s record IPO pipeline, deep sovereign and corporate bond markets, and expanding private credit platforms – which have been underpinned by strong fiscal buffers and multi-year economic transformation agendas. The continued liberalisation of GCC financial markets and the introduction of privatization programmes by GCC governments are converging at a time when investors are seeking diversification from global volatility.

GCC capital markets were resilient in the first quarter of the year with IPO proceeds 33% higher compared to the first quarter of 2024, despite a slowdown in issuances globally.[1] Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies reported QR 13.22 bn net profits for Q1, 2025 which showed continues growth year on year.[2]

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO of HSBC Qatar said: “Global investors are recalibrating for resilience and the GCC’s balance sheet strength and robust financial markets ecosystem has positioned the region as an increasingly credible alternative. Qatar Stock Exchange continues to invest in sophisticated platforms and investment tools to reinforce its competitiveness and strengthen investors’ confidence.”



Senior officials who also attended the event included Abdullah Mohammed Al Ansari -CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmed Al-Binali - Chief Executive Officer Qatar Financial Market Authority, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani -Chief Executive Officer Edaa.

Abdullah Muhammad Al Ansari, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, stated: “We commend HSBC’s continued commitment to convening key stakeholders and global investors around the Gulf’s evolving capital markets. At Qatar Stock Exchange, we remain focused on enhancing our market infrastructure and broadening access to sustainable investment opportunities that support both regional growth and investor diversification.”

This year, for the first time, HSBC brought together Emerging Market Macro Strategists with GCC attendees, as EM investors dial-up their exposure to the Gulf’s capital markets driven by strong GDP projections relative to the broader EM pool.

Media enquiries to:

Greta Madgwick

greta.madgwick@hsbc.com

Mai Salem

maisalem@hsbc.com

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.

[1] PwC, IPO Watch, 20 May 2025

[2] https://www.qe.com.qa/displaynewsdetails?InfoID=43118