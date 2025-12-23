XTB, a leading global investment app platform, today announced its role as a Gold Sponsor for the 16th annual GLOBE SOCCER Awards, taking place on Sunday, 28 December 2025, at the iconic Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai. As one of the event's elite Gold Sponsors, XTB will shine a spotlight on football's rising stars, with Chief Growth Officer Szymon Szymanski honoured to present one of the key awards.

The GLOBE SOCCER Awards ceremony, fueled by over 30 million fan votes worldwide, promises an unforgettable night uniting the sport's legends, decision-makers, and breakout talents. The grand finalists span football's elite, including UEFA Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Best Men’s Club contention alongside Barcelona, Chelsea, Flamengo, and Liverpool. PSG's Luis Enrique faces Xabi Alonso, Mikel Arteta, Hansi Flick, and Enzo Maresca for Best Coach, while stars like Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Kylian Mbappé, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal vie for Best Men’s Player.

"We are thrilled to partner with GLOBE SOCCER as a Gold Sponsor for this landmark 16th edition," said Szymon Szymanski, Chief Growth Officer, XTB. "Being present at world-leading sporting events is a key element of our brand strategy. It strengthens our global brand awareness and allows us to engage with audiences in moments that truly matter to the football community worldwide.”

“We are pleased to welcome XTB as a Gold Sponsor of the 16th GLOBE SOCCER Awards in Dubai,” said Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of GLOBE SOCCER. “XTB’s global outlook, digital innovation and strong connection with international audiences align perfectly with the spirit of our awards, which brings together football’s biggest names and decision-makers from around the world. We look forward to working closely with XTB to deliver a memorable celebration of excellence on and off the pitch.”

The invitation-only gala will also honour categories like Best Emerging Payer, Best Women’s Player, Best Agent, the Maradona Award, and notable career accolades, alongside LALIGA EASPORTS season winners.

Football fans can follow the excitement via GLOBE SOCCER’s social media and the official mobile app, available on iOS and Android and also observe market developments through XTB’s own apps.

About XTB

We empower people worldwide to make their money work smarter and safer. The XTB investing app helps over 2 million people achieve their financial goals. With XTB, customers can invest in stocks and ETFs, create personalized investment plans, and trade CFDs on indices, currencies, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. In selected European markets, they can put their money to work with local tax-advantaged products (ISA in the UK and PEA in France) and retirement accounts (IKE and IKZE in Poland), earn interest on uninvested funds and manage online and in-store payments, along with ATM withdrawals in multiple currencies using the eWallet.

XTB investing app is a top destination for investing, market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars and courses to help our customers become better investors, irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 20 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat or phone.

With 17 offices across the globe, XTB is a trusted employer for over 1,400 people - with more than 40% focused on continuously innovating proprietary investment technology.

Founded in 2004 in Poland, XTB is a technology-driven company regulated by multiple authorities worldwide, including the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Conduct Authority. XTB has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016.

Visit xtb.com for more information.

Investing is risky. Invest responsibly.

About GLOBE SOCCER

GLOBE SOCCER, founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, is a Dubai-based football organisation. Since 2010, it has hosted the annual GLOBE SOCCER Awards, a prestigious event that recognises all football stakeholders, from players to chairmen, fans to agents, and directors to referees. This unique, high-profile ceremony has become a significant fixture in the global football calendar.