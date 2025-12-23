United Arab Emirates: The 2025 Meet Global MICE Congress confirmed Moscow’s status as a world-renowned center of excellence in business tourism, bringing together professionals from 37 countries across the BRICS and the Global South. The congress welcomed over 2,500 participants twice as many as the previous year through a multi-format program that explored key topics such as the success of MICE destinations, the effectiveness of business events, the future of neurotechnology, and the experience economy within the industry. The event also set a record number of business meetings.

Middle Eastern countries accounted for 30% of the total number of representatives, highlighting the region’s strong interest in international business tourism and interregional cooperation. Participating countries from the region included the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

The results of the Meet Global MICE Congress (MGMC), an international business tourism forum, were summed up in Moscow following the event held on December 17–18. The forum brought together more than two and a half thousand industry professionals, agencies, associations, corporate clients, and business event organizers from various countries. This marked a twofold increase compared to the previous year and a sixfold increase compared to the inaugural forum.

Participants traveled to the capital from 37 countries and Russian regions, doubling last year’s international representation. With 70% of attendees being senior executives and decision-makers, the high-level participation enabled partnership agreements to be established directly during the event.

During discussions on the role of business tourism in global development, Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, emphasized that the MICE industry is increasingly transcending traditional boundaries to become a tool for economic development and international cooperation. He noted that business experiences are now being seamlessly integrated with cultural and entertainment offerings, transforming standard events into unique and destination-specific experiences.

The congress brought together prominent industry leaders, including Visit Qatar MICE Acting Director Ruqaya Cassim; Mint Leong, President of the Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association and Managing Director of Sunflower Holidays; Chairman of the Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Hosea Andreas Runkat; CEO of China Travel Online Marcus Lee; Governing Board Member of the Indian Convention Promotion Bureau Tushar Kesharwani; Chairperson of the Association of African Exhibition Organisers Projeni Pather; Kenyan Actnable AI Founder and CEO Dharmendra Jain; and former CEO of EXPO 2027 Serbia Dušan Borovčanin. Representatives from tourism departments of Jordan, the Maldives, Nepal, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan were also in attendance.

Within the exhibition area, more than 8,000 business meetings were conducted, focused on establishing new contacts, identifying clients, and planning future events.

A total of 15 business sessions were organized, covering themes such as conferences and exhibitions, destinations and associations, global trends and analytics, meetings and incentives, business, and technology. Plenary sessions, panel discussions, case studies, presentations, keynote addresses, and training sessions enabled participants to fully explore the main theme of MGMC 2025, “Unity Through Open Diversity: New Opportunities for Global Growth.”

Speakers examined the impact of personalization, gamification, hybrid formats, the experience economy, artificial intelligence, and neurotechnology on the MICE industry. Discussions also addressed the multiplier effect of mega-events, evolving client and provider profiles, national identity within the global exhibition industry, commercial success formulas, promotion channels for business destinations, and the growing importance of off-site corporate events in Asian markets.

More than 130 exhibitors from BRICS countries and the Global South participated in MGMC 2025, including MICE operators, associations, convention and exhibition bureaus, transport companies, and hotels seeking to expand into emerging markets and strengthen brand visibility. Dedicated stands showcased the “Made in Moscow” and “Moscow Tea Party” projects.

Guests from the Middle East represented more than 27% of the Hosted Buyers program, followed by India at 25% and China at 15%. In total, 200 participants took part in B2B negotiations, explored event opportunities, and experienced Moscow as a business, cultural, and entertainment destination.

The first Meet Global MICE Congress took place in Moscow in autumn 2023 and became the largest international business tourism event in Russia. The following year, the forum was held under the BRICS Edition, attracting more than 1,300 representatives from BRICS and Global South countries and facilitating business dialogue among 17 nations. The central theme focused on global challenges and trends in the MICE industry, emphasizing sustainable development through shared experience and knowledge.

The Moscow City Tourism Committee continues to strengthen the capital’s position as a leading international tourist destination. Moscow most frequently welcomes visitors from China, India, CIS countries, and the Middle East. To enhance international cooperation, the city organizes business missions, showcases its tourism potential at industry exhibitions, and develops initiatives aimed at attracting foreign tourists.