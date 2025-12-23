​​​​Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026) is expanding its support for entrepreneurs at every stage by hosting a series of masterclasses, designed to equip founders, creators, and aspiring startups with the skills to build, grow, and sustain their ventures.

Hosted within the SEF Academy, the masterclasses deliver applied, skill-driven learning led by regional and international experts, addressing the practical demands of funding, technology, branding, creative growth, leadership, and founder sustainability.

Taking place on January 31 and February 1 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), SEF 2026 is expected to welcome more than 14,000 global attendees, convening founders, investors, aspiring entrepreneurs, and ecosystem leaders from across the region and beyond.

Building and funding a business

A core pillar of the SEF 2026 focuses on strengthening the fundamentals of building a venture, with masterclasses designed to support founders as they navigate the financial realities of growth. The masterclass ‘Demystifying the Mechanics of Equity Fundraising’ equips founders with a practical understanding of cap tables, equity structures, and investor readiness. At the same time ‘Money Mastery 101: The Do’s & Don'ts Of Saving & Investing’ focuses on managing personal and business finances with intention. Complementing these sessions, ‘Consumer Spending Behaviour: Patterns & Risks’ examines how market behavior impacts pricing and demand, helping founders make more informed commercial decisions.

AI, technology, and automation

Technology-driven execution is another key focus of the festival, with masterclasses centered on applying artificial intelligence in real business contexts. The masterclass ‘Artificial Intelligence Automation for Businesses’ explores how AI agents are being used to engage customers and streamline operations, while ‘Building Your AI Workflow for Storytelling and Creativity’ demonstrates how founders and creatives can integrate AI into ideation and content production. These sessions are designed to move beyond experimentation and toward scalable, everyday use.

Brand, communication, and creative advantage

The Academy also includes masterclasses on how founders communicate, position themselves, and increase visibility in competitive markets. ‘Personal Branding for Founders’ guides participants in shaping authentic founder narratives and establishing credibility, while ‘From Fear to Confidence: The 90-Minute Speaking Transformation’ focuses on building confidence and clarity in high-stakes communication settings. Together, these masterclasses support founders in strengthening presence, trust, and influence.

Creative practice and creator-led growth

Masterclasses designed for founders and creatives working at the intersection of content, visual storytelling, and the creator economy, are part of the agenda. ‘A SEF Photowalk With Your DSLR Camera’ and ‘A SEF Photowalk With Your Phone’ offer hands-on masterclasses focused on capturing compelling visual stories using both professional and mobile tools, reinforcing the role of content as a business asset.

Complementing these sessions, ‘AI Prompt Engineering for Creatives’ provides a structured approach to using AI as a creative partner, while ‘How to Make a Full-Time Income with a Part-Time Audience: A Roadmap for Aspiring Creators’ reframes audience-building as a sustainable, business-first growth model.

Wellbeing, resilience, and founder sustainability

Recognizing the pressures of entrepreneurship, the SEF Academy integrates wellbeing into its masterclass programming as a performance priority. The masterclass ‘Beat The Burn: Burnout & Stress Prevention Strategies’ provides practical tools to manage stress and prevent burnout, while resilience-focused sessions help founders sustain momentum and clarity through long-term challenges. This approach reinforces SEF’s founder-first philosophy, positioning personal sustainability as essential to business success.

At SEF 2026, “Belong” pass holders can access masterclasses of their choice by reserving the masterclasses as paid add-ons to their pass. For “Premium” pass holders, all masterclasses are included as part of their Premium pass. Belong and Premium passes can be purchased on https://sharjahef.com/festival-pass/. This webpage also enables ticket holders to select the masterclasses of their choice. The Student pass is complimentary and is issued after registering on the same webpage.

Organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), SEF 2026 will take place under the theme Where We Belong, celebrating creativity, impact, and entrepreneurship while creating space for meaningful learning, connection, and growth.

For more information and registration details, visit sharjahef.com.