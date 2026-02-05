Suhar: With more than 50 investment opportunities valued at approximately RO 300 million and the signing of five agreements worth nearly

RO 12 million, the Suhar Investment Forum 2026 officially opened at the Radisson Blu Sohar on Wednesday.

The two-day event, organised by the Al Batinah North branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), opened under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ). It has brought together senior government officials, global investors and private sector leaders.

Eng Said al Abri, Chairman of OCCI Al Batinah North and Head of the Organising Committee, gave an overview of Suhar’s integrated economic ecosystem, underpinned by Sohar Port, the free zone, industrial cities and advanced infrastructure. He noted that companies representing around 50 nationalities are currently operating in Suhar, underscoring growing international confidence in the governorate’s investment climate.

Al Abri pointed to Sohar Port’s connectivity with more than 500 ports worldwide, supported by modern road networks and the upcoming railway link with the UAE, positioning Suhar as a competitive regional logistics hub. He stressed that the forum focuses on investment-ready projects, while the accompanying exhibition, featuring over 21 public and private entities, serves as a direct bridge between investors and opportunity owners.

International investors attending the forum emphasised its strategic importance. Nabil Mohamed, Senior Advisor for the Middle East and Africa at Business Finland, described the forum as “a valuable platform to understand Oman’s industrial and innovation landscape”. He noted that Suhar’s integrated model and openness to international partnerships make it “particularly attractive for Finnish companies seeking reliable partners and long-term opportunities in manufacturing, clean technologies and digital solutions”.

Similarly, Nitin Kalara, Founder and CEO of Blu Parrot venture for Data Sciences and Agentic AI, said his participation reflects growing global interest in Oman’s emerging technology ecosystem. “The Suhar Investment Forum provides direct access to decision-makers and potential partners”, he said, adding that the Sultanate of Oman offers “a promising gateway for AI-driven solutions, data sciences and regional expansion”, particularly through partnerships with local institutions and industries.

The forum also featured keynote speeches by senior officials, highlighting efforts to enhance Oman’s investment competitiveness through regulatory reforms, digital transformation and strengthened public private partnerships.

Two high-level panel discussions addressed Suhar’s transformation into a smart industrial city and the pillars of investment competitiveness, focusing on finance, logistics, sustainability and clean energy.

The forum concluded its first day with the signing of five agreements spanning steel, plastics, food industries, metal processing and recycling, reinforcing Suhar’s position as a leading industrial and investment gateway aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

