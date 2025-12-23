Doha, Qatar: The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) 2026 has announced the opening of online registration for all exhibitors, participants, and visitors to its ninth edition, scheduled to take place from 19–22 January at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

In a significant initiative to enhance the visitor experience, DIMDEX, in collaboration with the Qatar Ministry of Interior (MOI), has introduced an all-new registration and accreditation system designed to offer greater efficiency and convenience for all participants.

DIMDEX will now offer a streamlined registration process through a dedicated online link available on www.dimdex.com. International participants who require visas will benefit from the fully integrated system as it will process their Hayya visa application on their behalf thus eliminating the need to apply separately via the Hayya platform (hayya.qa), ensuring a smoother, faster entry procedure.

Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the Organising Committee of DIMDEX 2026, stated: "The launch of this innovative registration system, in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, reflects our commitment to continuously improve and elevate the DIMDEX experience. With the participation of more than 200 international and national companies, DIMDEX 2026 will be our largest edition to date. We are also looking forward to welcoming a record number of official delegations and dignitaries to the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference. The new registration process will ensure a smooth and seamless experience for both national and international participants, from start to finish."

DIMDEX reaffirms the State of Qatar’s commitment to providing a world-class platform to showcase advanced defence innovations, strengthen long-term partnerships, and create new business opportunities. The exhibition also serves as a gateway to high-value investments that further contribute to local economic growth by drawing thousands of participants and visitors, aligning fully with the long-term goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ninth edition of DIMDEX, held over four days, will bring together an elite gathering of naval commanders, representatives from military and government entities, a wide spectrum of leading national and international defence companies, and key decision-makers from across the global defence industry.

For more information, please visit: www.dimdex.com.