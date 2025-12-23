Dubai, UAE: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), with the support of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and organised by Plan b Group, has proudly announced the return of the Cancer Run 2026, in Dubai. The event will take place at Dubai Festival City on February 7, 2026 (Saturday), to continue championing community well-being and healthier lifestyles across the emirate.

Open to the entire community, the annual Cancer Run encourages participants of all ages and fitness levels to unite in support of families and loved ones affected by cancer. The event aims to raise awareness about various types of cancer risks and highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle choices for cancer prevention and management.

The Cancer Run offers 1km, 3km, 5km and 10km categories, ensuring that families, beginners, fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes can all take part. Hydration stations and medical support will be available along the routes to ensure participant safety and comfort.

Eissa Sharif, Director of Sports Events Department at Dubai Sports Council, said: “The Cancer Run embodies Dubai’s commitment to promoting community health, well-being and togetherness through sport. Events like this empower individuals and families to take charge of their health while uniting for a meaningful cause, both, at the community and personal level. The Dubai Sports Council is proud to support this inspiring initiative alongside Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Plan b Group.”

Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Institute Chief, Breast Surgery, Cancer Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, noted: “Now in our third year, The Cancer Run has become a powerful symbol of unity and determination in the fight against cancer. By engaging with the community, we continue our mission to make prevention, regular screening and early detection a priority.”

Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman of Plan b Group, remarked: “In every heartbeat of The Cancer Run lies the power of early detection - a reminder that awareness is the greatest weapon we have in this fight. Together, let’s cross the finish line of hope.”

Hayssam El Masri, Executive Director, Assets at Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said:

" We are honoured to stand behind a cause that touches so many lives. At Dubai Festival City, we believe in creating spaces that unite communities and foster well-being. Supporting the Cancer Run reflects our commitment to bringing people together for initiatives that inspire hope and make a meaningful impact.”

Registration for the run is now open through Premier Online – and limited slots are available:

AED 50 (children) | AED 75 (adults)

Deadline: Four days before race day

Cash Prizes & Medals for Competitive Runners

10KM (Male & Female)

1st Place – AED 2,000

2nd Place – AED 1,500

3rd Place – AED 1,000

5KM (Male & Female)

1st Place – AED 1,500

2nd Place – AED 1,000

3rd Place – AED 750

The Cancer Run 2026 goes beyond competition - it’s a platform for community, solidarity and education, and attendees will benefit from:

Health awareness booths

Family activities

Engagement with medical professionals, reinforcing the message of regular check-ups and early detection as life-saving tools.

Participants are being encouraged to register early and take part in this meaningful community event that promotes hope, health and solidarity.

About Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City (DFC), developed by Al-Futtaim Real Estate, is a premium waterfront lifestyle and business district situated in a prime location along the Dubai Creek. For decades, Al-Futtaim Real Estate has been committed to providing fully integrated communities, meticulously master-planned to create a superior lifestyle destination. A true reflection, DFC features a diverse array of modern residential options, including Marsa Plaza, Al Badia Living and Al Badia Residences, alongside commercial hubs such as Festival Tower and esteemed educational institutions, including the Universal American School. By offering a harmonious blend of lifestyle, work, and leisure, DFC cultivates a dynamic environment for both residents and visitors. The city’s premium lifestyle destination – Dubai Festival City Mall located close by offers a diverse range of brands featuring 400+ world-class retailers, from renowned fashion labels to popular home décor stores, alongside a variety of restaurants and cafés.

Unique attractions like the stunning waterfront dining, the region’s largest licensed food hall Market Island; as well as nearly 400 world-class retailers, a world-first BOUNCE-X Freestyle Terrain Park, VOX Cinema Multiplex, and the record-breaking IMAGINE light and water show make it a fantastic hotspot across all age groups. The Intercontinental Hotel Group Complex located nearby makes for an ideal getaway for those looking for short and long stays as well as event venues across the InterContinental Hotel, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza Hotel and InterContinental Residence Suites.

Current residential projects will focus on fostering premium community living, while key assets like Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Arena will continue to be thriving hubs for connection and innovation.