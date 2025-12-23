Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – held a graduation ceremony for the third cohort of its ENBAT work readiness program. The program, which ran for nine weeks from October to December, provided recent college graduates with a safe learning environment to develop the core competencies and skills that employers consider essential for new hires.

The event celebrated the success of the ENBAT graduates and their trainers and recognized the efforts of KIPCO’s partners: en.v for designing the program curriculum; the American University of Kuwait (AUK) and the American United School (AUS) for hosting the training sessions, and Marina FM who were the program’s media partner.

This edition of the program featured two news sessions: ‘CV Writing’ presented by United Real Estate (URC), and ‘Navigating Job Interviews’ presented by Burgan Bank.

Speaking at the event, Ms Eman Al Awadhi, KIPCO’s Group Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, said:

“ENBAT was created with a clear and very practical purpose: to equip young talents with the skills, tools and confidence they need to enter today’s job market and thrive in it. Looking at you today, we see that purpose fulfilled. As you step into the job market, remember that learning does not stop here. Stay curious, stay persistent, and do not be afraid to aim high. The road may not always be easy, but you have already shown that you have the discipline and the determination to succeed.”

The MC of the ceremony was ENBAT graduate, Yousef Al Raqum, who said of his experience:

“As peers, we showed commitment, curiosity, teamwork and a willingness to step outside of our comfort zones. Tonight is a celebration of growth, learning, connection and the incredible journey that we all took over the past nine weeks.”

In a speech on behalf of the graduates, Joud Al Rukaibi reflected on her experiences during the program and said:

“ENBAT is to prompt something to grow, to sprout, to spring it into development. Over the past nine weeks, that is exactly what we experienced. We arrived with different backgrounds and experiences, but with one shared intention: to refine our abilities, strengthen our potential, and step into our futures with more clarity and confidence. We began as strangers, and by week 9 we were a small community. We supported one another, challenged one another, shared ideas, shared confusion, and definitely shared a lot of laughter. I truly believe that this program has planted something meaningful in each of us that will continue to grow. Whether it’s confidence, clarity, resilience or simply a new way of seeing the world, we are walking away different from how we started.”

The program was designed in collaboration with en.v which has worked on a number of successful programs, all of which focus on bringing together people representing different parts of the community and facilitate the process of building bridges, collaboration and connections.

Of the 200 applicants to the program, 30 were selected to take part. The six facilitators of the program all have private sector experience and have been trained by en.v to help the participants build the core skills needed to become effective leaders and collaborators. The program includes four modules: Self, Systems, and Critical Thinking; Cross Cultural Communication; Design Thinking; and Work Culture & Applying Skills.

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – was incorporated in 1975. We are an investment holding company operating across the GCC and wider MENA region. Our vision is to be an agile investment holding company in our core markets, delivering sustainable returns in sectors that matter to our society in present and future. Realigning and rebalancing our portfolio of investments, strengthening the operating and financial performance of our key portfolio companies and strengthening the capital structure of the company are key areas of focus for KIPCO’s strategy.

KIPCO is a multi-sector operator with focus on financial services, covering commercial banking, asset management and investment banking, as well as foodstuff, petrochemicals & oil services, real estate, healthcare, education and logistics.