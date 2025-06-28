Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has officially opened registration for the 7th edition of its ‘My Career – My Future’ job shadowing program, set to take place from 6–10 July 2025.

Designed for high school students across Qatar, the program offers an immersive career exploration experience through structured job shadowing placements across a wide range of national sectors. These include Medicine, Aviation, Media and Communications, Telecommunications, Business, Financial Services, Judiciary, Tourism, Sport Management, Engineering, Technology, Humanitarian and Social Work, among others.

Since its launch, ‘My Career – My Future’ has successfully trained more than 500 students, delivering over 12 thousand cumulative training hours across six editions. The program is part of a diverse and comprehensive package of interactive career exploration initiatives offered by QCDC throughout the year. These programs aim to equip students with essential experiences and skills, enabling them to engage in practical activities that help them identify the most suitable academic and career paths and make informed decisions about their future. The most recent of these initiatives was the ‘Career Village’, the latest edition of which was organized by QCDC last May. While the ‘Career Village’ serves as a gateway to the world of career exploration, ‘My Career – My Future’ builds upon it by taking additional steps to create a deeper impact on students’ career awareness.

As a natural next step in QCDC’s career guidance ecosystem, ‘My Career – My Future’ bridges the gap between classroom learning and the realities of the workplace. It empowers students to make informed academic and career decisions through firsthand exposure to real work environments, allowing them to engage directly with professionals in their fields of interest. At the same time, participating organizations gain the opportunity to inspire and connect with promising youth, playing a tangible role in shaping the future national workforce.

The weeklong program will also feature interactive career workshops, a university fair, and valuable networking opportunities with professionals across sectors, culminating in a closing ceremony celebrating student achievements and the impact of participating institutions.

Seats are limited in each sector, and placements are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Students are strongly encouraged to register early to secure a spot in their preferred career field and avoid missing out on this transformative opportunity.

Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

