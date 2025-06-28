Dubai, UAE: In a bid to empower youth and job seekers with vital yet often overlooked professional skills, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, in collaboration with Al Wasl Rotary Club, hosted an impactful workshop titled “Ready for the Workplace Beyond the CV”. The dialogue-driven session aimed to bridge the gap between academic qualifications and the interpersonal and emotional competencies essential for career success.

The workshop kicked off with a compelling keynote by mental wellness expert and executive coach Jocelyne Chidiac, who shared insights drawn from over 30 years of experience. Chidiac stressed the importance of nervous system awareness as a foundation for professional presence, describing it as “your real résumé”. She highlighted key areas such as self-confidence, stress regulation, and the power of micro-practices in building real connections in the workplace. “Your CV gets you in, but who you are keeps you in,” she told the audience, before distributing motivational wooden plaques engraved with empowering quotes.

Joe Henein, CEO of NewBridge Pharma and President of Al Wasl Rotary Club for the 2024–2025 term, delivered a practical and forward-looking address focused on the skill sets that are critical for today’s workforce entrants. He underlined the importance of initiative, adaptability, continuous learning, and an understanding of workplace dynamics. For long-term success, Henein stressed the need for emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, resilience, and the capacity to lead oneself.

The session concluded with expert insights from seasoned HR professional Marcelle Thomas, who provided a candid overview of what modern employers are truly seeking. She noted that while academic qualifications are important, hiring decisions today are increasingly driven by mindset, adaptability, professional presence, and cultural fit within the organization.

The workshop attracted a diverse audience spanning multiple age groups and professions. Attendees actively engaged in discussions and shared their personal experiences, contributing to a rich and dynamic dialogue. The interactive format and focus on real-world advice resonated strongly with participants, many of whom expressed appreciation for the practical guidance and inspiration offered.

This session reflects Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s commitment to fostering intellectual growth and practical readiness among youth. Through programs like this, the library remains a vital platform for learning, dialogue, and community empowerment, preparing the next generation for confident and purposeful participation in the workforce.