AMMAN — The Belgian development agency (Enabel) on Tuesday launched the Employment and Livelihood Programme (ELP) in Jordan, aiming to promote decent job opportunities and entrepreneurship in partnership with local and international institutions.

Funded by the EU with a 6.5 million euro investment, the ELP aims to enhance economic participation by addressing structural employment barriers and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The programme focuses on vulnerable groups, including youth, women, and Syrian refugees, aiming to create sustainable and inclusive economic opportunities aligned with local labour market demands, according to organisers.

The launch event gathered representatives from government institutions, development partners and civil society.

Enabel’s Country Director in Jordan and Palestine Heidi De Pauw described the ELP as “an inclusive, forward-looking programme built to last.”

The agenda featured three sessions. The first, titled “Equipping Youth, Syrian Refugees, and Women in Jordan with Demand-Driven Skills,” addressed the need to align vocational training with real-time labour market needs.

Experts stressed that employability now requires more than technical skills; it demands a deeper understanding of sector-specific trends and behavioural competencies. The session also highlighted the importance of institutionalising work-based learning and strengthening sectoral organisations.

The final session focused on promoting Syrian refugee economic participation through evidence-based policy and action.

Targeting individuals aged 18 to 35, the programme aims for 35 per cent Syrian refugee participation and 50 per cent female engagement.

Beyond direct support to individuals, ELP also works with small and medium-sized enterprises and public institutions to foster a more inclusive and resilient economic environment in Jordan.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

