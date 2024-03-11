Dammam, Saudi Arabia:– The Energy Industries Council (EIC), the leading trade association for the global energy industry's supply chain, has launched its first Saudi Connect event.

The gathering, organised with Asharqia Chamber, is part of EIC’s Connect global series of business networking and knowledge-sharing events. It brought together policymakers and international investors as well as business leaders and development specialists from leading companies in the energy industry, focusing on Saudi Arabia's development and economic growth initiatives.

The event, which had 300 attendees, showcased a wide range of opportunities, from renewable energy projects to infrastructure and oil & gas ventures, all aimed at bolstering the Kingdom's position as a global energy hub. It also highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to embracing renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, and investing in the infrastructure required to support its rapidly expanding economy.

EIC’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Africa, Russia and CIS, Ryan McPherson, said: “We brought Saudi Connect to the Kingdom because we want to contribute to accelerating the development of local capabilities, attract international expertise and investment, and promote the adoption of cutting-edge technologies – all of which align with the goals of the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Highlights from the event include:

Nasser Bin Khaled Al-Rashoud, Business Development Specialist, Department of Industrial Development and Strategic Supply, Saudi Aramco, discussed project opportunities within Saudi Aramco, focusing on localisation and development.

Abdulrahman Alnounou, Supervisor– Business Development, ACWA POWER, presented on leading the transition to a sustainable energy future, highlighting ACWA POWER's global portfolio, focus on renewable energy, and commitment to cost leadership.

Feras Aldossari, Senior Credit Manager, Saudi Industrial Development Fund – SIDF, coversed the pivotal role of SIDF in national industry development over the past 50 years, showcasing financing support for industrial and energy sectors.

Anand Kumar, Business Development Manager, EIC, provided an overview of the KSA energy market, detailing new projects, market trends, and investment opportunities in oil & gas, renewables, and energy transition initiatives.

Ramachandran Laxminarayanan, Business Development Director, NMDC, outlined NMDC Group's capabilities, focusing on the energy EPC sector, offshore construction services, and the company's extensive experience and infrastructure.

Fabrizio Serravalle, Chief Executive Officer, Snamprogetti Saudi Arabia, Saipem, shared insights into Saipem's global leadership in engineering and construction for the energy sector, focusing on the company's innovative solutions and commitment to sustainable development.

