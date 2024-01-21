Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye) region, is delighted to unveil the inaugural Emirates NBD BURJ2BURJ Half Marathon, a groundbreaking three-day event that starts on Friday, 19 January 2024 and culminates in the half marathon event on Sunday, 21 January 2024, starting at 6:00 AM. The race will commence at Burj Al Arab, wind through the heart of Dubai, and culminates at the iconic Burj Khalifa.

This dynamic half marathon, meticulously designed by and for runners, will cover a distance of 21.1 kilometres and promises to provide thrills for participants and spectators alike. The route has been selected to provide runners with a high-speed course and three-hour maximum finishing time, a combination which looks set to attract national and international athletes’ intent on claiming a win with this inaugural race. The event also caters for young runners and teams, with a kid’s mini marathon taking place on Saturday, 20 January 2024 and also the inaugural BURJ2BURJ relay race.

The Emirates NBD BURJ2BURJ Half Marathon will also feature a race village at Burj Park from 19 to 21 January 2024, where participants can collect their race bibs as well as exploring fitness products and enjoying a festive atmosphere with live music, fitness classes and food and beverage outlets. Spectators are welcome to join in the fun and watch the race from specially designed fan cheering zones across the route.

Moadh Bukhash, Chief Marketing Officer at Emirates NBD said, "As the official title partner of the Emirates NBD BURJ2BURJ Half Marathon, Emirates NBD is delighted to support this iconic event celebrating the spirit of Dubai through health, achievement, and community. Whether you are a seasoned half marathoner or a first-time participant, the Emirates NBD BURJ2BURJ Marathon looks set to become one of the most anticipated events in the racing calendar with one of the most scenic routes through the city. We believe in promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, and this marathon aligns with our commitment to fostering well-being and sustainability in the communities we serve."

Beyond the thrill of the race, the Emirates NBD BURJ2BURJ Half Marathon underlines Emirates NBD’s commitment to sustainability, closely aligning with the UAE's vision. The event aims to be a net-zero occasion by 2025, building on the success the UAE’s successful hosting and presidency of COP28 in 2023. The organisers prioritise providing high-quality, engaging experiences while contributing to a more sustainable sporting landscape.

Registration remains open, welcoming participants from various backgrounds. Every finisher will receive a commemorative medal, with trophies awarded for the fastest general times (men and women) and the fastest Emirati male and female runners.

Join us for a weekend that promises not just a race but an experience, a celebration of health, achievement and the vibrant spirit of Dubai. Register now at www.burj2burj.com.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As of 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

