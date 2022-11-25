"Hosting the Forbes30Under30 Summit in El Gouna comes in line with our core value and mission to empower and host the younger generation. El Gouna, a fully integrated sustainable town, has not only the perfect location but has also created an ecosystem with all legal and commercial services, while combining lifestyle with business.

They also tackled what El Gouna is offering for young entrepreneurs, with Amer highlighting the town’s ecosystem that combines both lifestyle and business life.

Amer also shed light on the impact companies that aren’t only making profits but also contributing to the community socially and environmentally."

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna said.

"Our target audience is not only young entrepreneurs but all SMEs, startups, and impact companies –ones that aren’t just profitable but socially and environmentally impactful– are also welcomed."

Ramia Farrage, Senior Presenter / Producer at Forbes Middle East said .

From his part Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO, Orascom Development Holding said Entrepreneurship is growing in the Middle East. The percentage of young people who are interested to start their own business has doubled from 16% in 2019 to 28% today.Improving academic entrepreneurial training in schools is crucial to change the skill set of employees entering the workforce.

To improve academic entrepreneurial training, schools should partner with organizations like Injaz Al Arab to complement traditional curriculums.

Gouna is launching Manara school next year to offer a holistic residential academic program to provide access to academic training.Bankruptcy laws need to be revisited in Egypt to encourage restarters and fast failure inside organizations.

"Transaction costs need to be tailor-made to startups and SMEs." He Added .

"Mohamed Shelbaya, CEO, PepsiCo Egypt highlighted that “Multinationals were the big thing, it was a fashion. But entrepreneurship needs to be a passion, not fashion.”

“If startups lose consumer centricity, they can easily get out of business.”

“Entrepreneurs should remember that their journey is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Organizations need to acknowledge that millennials and Gen Z want to be owners, make fast decisions, and operate flexible hours. Companies have to change their operating structure to ensure productivity.

The education system in Egypt plays an important role to develop the skill set of young leaders entering the workforce.

A recession will happen. Entrepreneurs need to be nimble and reach out for advice to navigate it.

"Yasser Shaker, CEO, Orange Egypt said ,

-The COVID-19 pandemic has created the perfect environment for digitization and allowed digital startups to expand operations.

“Learn not to fight disruption, but disrupt it yourself.”

The pandemic gave room for more competition and collaboration for a healthy ecosystem.Fawry represents 40% of the daily revenue for Orange.

“We are in a great environment and are happy to be working during this period in the region. Entrepreneurship will continue to grow.”

-Orange has a role to empower the ecosystem. We created the Orange Digital Center (ODC) to serve as a support and development center to gain digital and entrepreneurial skills. Another ODC will be built in Aswan early next year.

"Easier regulations are needed in Egypt to support startups to grow. However, there is a line between support and control." He added.

-Ends-