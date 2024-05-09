Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As it enters the final week of its eleventh edition, Dubai Food Festival (DFF) stands out as a shining example of collaboration and creativity in the city's booming culinary landscape.

Working closely with restaurants, F&B establishments, hotels, attractions and brands throughout the year, DFF organiser Dubai’s Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) curates a diverse array of activations, special menus, events, competitions, and promotions for a dynamic annual showcase of Dubai’s culinary prowess.

At the heart of this culinary adventure is e& Beach Canteen, a flagship DFF event that seamlessly weaves together gastronomy, music, fashion, and interactive experiences for all the family. Anchored by strong collaborations with Presenting Partner e& and Key Partners Emarat, Lipton, and talabat, this year’s 18-day beachside food festival has perfectly captured the diverse, authentic, value for money and experiential nature of Dubai's food scene while championing healthy eating, culinary mastery, and the pivotal role of chefs and small-to-medium enterprises in promoting nutritious lifestyles. Through a spirit of cooperation with its partners, e& Beach Canteen delivers an unforgettable experience for guests, with more than 50 delectable food offerings, a vibrant entertainment lineup for all ages, fitness sessions, an all-new beach club experience and much more. Attendees can also explore the winning entries of the Food Focus Dubai photo competition in partnership with Gulf Photo Plus, all set against the stunning backdrop of Jumeirah Beach, just behind Sunset Mall.

Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said, “In this year’s Dubai Food Festival, we have witnessed the power of collaboration and creativity in shaping a truly remarkable culinary experience for our visitors. The success of its flagship event, e& Beach Canteen, underscores the importance of working hand in hand with partners to showcase Dubai's rich gastronomic landscape. Together, we have crafted an immersive showcase of culinary excellence, diversity, and innovation that celebrates not just food, but the vibrant spirit of our city."

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat UAE said, “We are proud to partner with the Dubai Food Festival for this year’s edition of the e& Beach Canteen. At talabat, we strongly believe in bringing people together through food to foster a sense of community around landmark places in our city. We are thrilled to present a diverse array of offerings, from the talabat Plaza, showcasing food from around the world to talabat’s activation booth that offers entertaining games and interactive experiences, ensuring there's something for everyone.”

Ozge Onur, Arabia Head of Marketing for Lipton brand said, “Lipton Green Tea is delighted to announce our partnership with e& Beach Canteen 2024, where we are bringing health, flavour, and fun to all visitors with our delicious 'Green Tea Mocktails'. Our aim is to inspire people to adopt a healthier lifestyle without compromising on taste. Green tea as we know is one of the healthiest beverages one can consume after water, as it contains zero calories and has a relatively low caffeine content. Besides being delightfully healthy, it is also a great source of flavonoids which are powerful antioxidants known for their health-promoting properties. Most people don’t know that drinking just two cups of green tea can help you achieve your daily flavonoid requirement. As part of our mission to promote wellness, we are offering refreshing Green Tea drinks at our booth that have been curated using Lipton Green Tea and only fresh ingredients. And what’s even better is that all these recipes can easily be recreated at home! Adopting a healthy lifestyle does not have to be boring, and that’s the message we want to convey. So, head over to our Lipton Green Tea booth at e& Beach Canteen until 12 May, and drink your way to a healthier lifestyle!”

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Senior Manager of Corporate Loyalty of Emarat said, “We are proud to join our esteemed partners from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism alongside other key sponsors at the e& Beach Canteen event, a key highlight of the Dubai Food Festival. At Emarat, we believe in the power of community, innovation, and the joy that comes from shared culinary experiences, which is what the e& Beach Canteen represents. This event showcases the best of what Dubai has to offer, not only to our residents but also to the global audience that joins us. Emarat is proud to contribute to this event and offer visitors with unforgettable memories. Our participation in this festival highlights our commitment to supporting local businesses, boosting tourism, and elevating the culinary landscape in Dubai. e& Beach Canteen is not just about food. It is about creating an atmosphere of joy and entertainment that resonates with the spirit of Dubai—a city known for its hospitality and rich experiences. Through this event, we aim to bring the community together, foster lasting relationships, and create impactful memories. Don't miss the chance to enjoy the EmCan Roll Dubai roller skating rink in addition to our food offering from the Bakeria Food Truck.”

Running until Sunday 12 May 2024, the final week of DFF promises an exciting array of activations, special menus, and events. Whether you crave authentic Emirati flavours, homegrown concepts, international fine dining, or family-friendly hotspots, don’t miss out on its delicious line-up of experiences for every age, palate, and budget, including festival favourites Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, and 10 Dirham Dish, alongside the all-new Chef’s Menu.

For more information, visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

About Dubai Food Festival 2024

Created to bolster Dubai’s position as a global gastronomic hub, Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is a 23-day showcase of the city’s ever evolving dining scene and culinary prowess. Taking place from 19th April to 12th May, DFF 2024 will feature an action-packed city-wide programme of activations, special menus, events, competitions, promotions and more that will bring to life Dubai’s diverse, authentic, value for money and experiential food offering. From fine dining to unique hidden gems, Emirati and home-grown concepts to restaurant pop ups – and everything in between – there is something for every palate and price point. Organised by Dubai’s Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year DFF is celebrating its 11th edition and will feature returning favourites Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, e& Beach Canteen and 10 Dirham Dish as well as the all-new Chef’s Menu.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

