Continental helping keep the UAE’s roads safe in line with its Vision Zero initiative

Dubai: Dubai Police, alongside leading tyre manufacturer, Continental, has organised a roundtable discussing "AI Driving Technology" alongside their partner, AV Living Lab and Location Solutions.

Hosted at the AI Driving Hub, based in Dubai Police, General Department of Traffic office, the event brought together major executives from a range of sectors such as transportation, logistics and mobility services to discuss how AI technology and the Metaverse can be used to tackle road safety by correcting driver behaviour through a personalised data-scientific approach.

Also in attendance was Colonel Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, who stressed that “Dubai Police is keen to strengthen its relationships and partnerships, and to exchange knowledge, experiences and best police practices in all fields”. Colonel Bin Suwaidan went on to say that “the discussions focused on the best ways to use AI technology and the metaverse in dealing with topics related to traffic safety, altering drivers’ behaviour was by looking at individual trends using scientific data. “

Through the AI Driving Hub, which is a joint innovation by AV Living Lab and Location Solutions, a technological start-up focused on transforming mobility, drivers’ behaviour is evaluated and analysed to increase road safety, where general trends among drivers are defined, leading to more work that aims to enhance safety levels on the roads. The valuable insights from the psychophysiological individual characteristics of the professional drivers can be used to correct unsafe behaviours. Research by AV Living Lab of professional drivers, such as– truck drivers, light vehicle and van delivery drivers, and taxi drivers across the UAE, found:

Logistics companies scored well in aggression 18% against the average of 24% - and road rule compliance (speeding and traffic signalization) - 90% against the average of 65%.

Public transportation companies’ driving scores were better than overall average in attention 67% compared to overall average 64%, aggression score 21% against 24% on average, and road rule compliance score 72% against average 65%.

The driver characteristic that appears to require most attention across all mobility industries is reaction time, currently averaging to 47%.

“Continental’s top priority is safety, and it is of great importance for us to ensure that we continue to support dynamic solutions that further our Vision Zero goal of eradicating road accidents globally. We are delighted with our partnership with AV Living Lab and Local Solutions, and their unique use of AI and the AI Driving Hub, may help keep drivers safe. By maintaining our close working relationship, we look forward to look forward to decreasing the number of accidents and fatalities on UAE roads through innovative use of data,” said Karel Kucera, Managing Director, Continental Middle East.

During the event, methods to achieve the UAE 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda were discussed as well as driver training and recruitment using AI, while also showcasing the AI Driving Hub simulators to guests in attendance. These included representatives from Aramex, Daimler Trucks, Momentum Logistics, Gallega Logistics, Pepsi, and others.

“Drivers are the backbone of our society and investing in them can accelerate our movement to a Zero Accident Society, sustainable mobility and lower congestion. Today was a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our AV Living Lab simulator in action to some major stakeholders and potential partners. The data gathered from the psychophysiological individual characteristics of the professional drivers, provide us with valuable insights about potential challenges in driver behaviour that may cause issues on the roads – congestion and accidents,” commented Daniel Avdagič, CEO at AV Living Lab.

AI Driving Hub and Continental have announced an initiative to use the technology in driver training. By using artificial intelligence and 3-D modules, the platform can simulate and then analyse incidents linked to tyre failure to keep road users safe and ensure accidents are avoided on the road in turn, improving driving culture and behaviour analysis.

About Continental:

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated preliminary sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs around 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The Tires group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tyre manufacturers with more than 57,000 employees and posted preliminary sales of €11.8 billion in 2021 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tyre production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost-effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the tyre business includes services for the tyre trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tyres.

About AV Living Lab

AV Living Lab is a technology startup, focusing on the city/government mobility transformation, technology-based public acceptance, and implementation of new technologies & business models in their real-life CityLab environment. They are also the organizer of the City as a Lab Summit, where leading brands share their new mobility innovation work. The company has successfully implemented multiple (more than 30) proofs-of-concept, including clients such as Google, Daimler, Toyota, and Volkswagen concern.

About Location Solutions

Founded in 2004, Location Solutions (LS) has rapidly established itself as one of the major smart mobility solution providers in the Gulf region. They focus on intelligent transport systems, fleet management solutions and location-based services. They specialize in GPS/GSM and satellite-based solutions for online tracking, fleet management, AI driver evaluation systems and AI supported solutions. Backed up by strong technical skills, dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, and a proactive fortitude, their team offers a consolidated approach in consultancy, advisory, supply, implementation, integration, and training.