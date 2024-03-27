Dubai: The anticipation is building for DOMOTEX Middle East 2024, the region's premier event for the carpet and flooring industry, set to unfold from April 23 to 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 2024 edition in Dubai, hosted by Deutsche Messe AG, marks a historic milestone, as the event will be the first in Dubai to unite the "Big Four" – Merinos, Oriental Weavers, Solomon Carpets, and Al Abdullatif – under one roof alongside a diverse array of leading brands such as Azim Silk, showcasing their latest innovations and exquisite craftsmanship to the Middle East market.

The event will offer attendees an exclusive look at contemporary designs, unique pieces, and exceptional craftsmanship, featuring a wide range of exhibitors, including Farrahi Carpets, Almas Kavir Carpet, and Heritage Carpet.

DOMOTEX Middle East 2024 stands out for its impressive exhibitor line-up and for the unparalleled networking opportunity it provides, fostering growth and collaboration within the flooring industry. The convergence of the latest trends and industry leaders is set to create a vibrant platform for showcasing top products and innovations, making it a landmark event for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG, said: "We are immensely proud to bring together the giants of the flooring industry in the dynamic city of Dubai. Our platform stands as a testament to innovation, quality, and sustainability, and we anticipate a highly successful event that reflects the vibrant spirit of our industry."

Oriental Weavers, one of the world's largest carpet manufacturers, is poised to demonstrate its prowess in producing value-driven products that combine efficiency with the latest technology. The company's participation underscores its commitment to innovation, showcasing a range of products including unique woven broadloom products, new indoor/outdoor collections, and high-quality machine-made rugs that mimic the appearance of handmade rugs.

Yasmine Khamis, Chair of the Oriental Weavers Group, shared her excitement about the event, "We are looking forward to being a part of DOMOTEX Middle East in April. It is the perfect opportunity to showcase our latest innovations and highlights to the GCC and Middle East markets. We look forward to meeting other professionals, engaging in exciting discussions and forging new business relationships in Dubai.”

Azim Silk Carpet Trading, renowned for its Persian carpets, will present a spectacular display of art and craftsmanship with the largest carpet ever shown at DOMOTEX. The 600m² carpet, part of the Tabriz Premium Silk Warp collection, exemplifies the unmatched quality of handmade carpets produced in the Middle East.

The flooring and carpet market in the Middle East is projected to expand significantly, with an expected growth rate of 7.2% annually, reaching approximately US$14.55 billion by 2030 from US$8.6 billion in 2022. In this rapidly growing industry, DOMOTEX Middle East serves as a crucial platform for professionals to discover new products, connect with peers, and shape the future of flooring.

Attendees will witness a showcase of contemporary designs, unique pieces, and superb craftsmanship, making DOMOTEX Middle East a can't-miss event for industry professionals.

About DOMOTEX Worldwide

DOMOTEX HANNOVER (16-19 January 2025) is the world’s leading floor covering trade show. Deutsche Messe AG Hannover organises the show.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR (28-30 May 2024 in Shanghai) is the largest international flooring show in the Asia-Pacific region. VNU Exhibitions Asia, Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai (a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe and Fiera Milano) and Build Your Dream jointly organize the show.

