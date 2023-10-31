On Nov. 2, Doha Film Institute to screen Palestinian auteur Elia Suleiman’s ‘The Time That Remains’ as part of a global initiative by Filmlab Palestine involving multiple organisations around the world

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 9 a special public programme of Palestinian films will be screened at Katara Cultural Village for free and available on a first-registered, first seating basis

Doha, Qatar: In response to current grave injustices suffered by the Palestinian people, the Doha Film Institute will present the Voices from Palestine screening series, a showcase curated to engage the transformative power of cinema to bring balance to the global narrative. The series amplifies the voices of Palestinian filmmakers to counter targeted censorship and misrepresentation, and creates the space for understanding, empathy, and shared humanity.

The series will kick off on November 2 with a free public screening of Elia Suleiman’s cinematic masterpiece The Time That Remains at 8 PM in Katara Building 16. This screening is presented in partnership with Filmlab Palestine as part of a global activation of their ‘Palestine Cinema Days’ Festival, in observation of the sombre anniversary of the Balfour Declaration on that day in 1917 that led to the upheaval of Palestinian lives.

This will be followed by a week-long free public programme of eight Palestinian films at Katara Building 16, Drama Theater. Films will screen on a first-registered, first seating basis and will include Q&A sessions with the directors. To register for the free screenings, please visit: www.dohafilminstitute.com

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI, said: “As the human conscience of the world continues to be shocked by the suffering of the Palestinian people, we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine. In this most challenging time when their voices are being distorted and censored, we believe that fair representation of their narratives is crucial. Voices from Palestine presents the stories, the struggles, and the indomitable spirit of the Palestinian people through the lens of their own filmmakers. These are more than stories—they are a cry for justice, a call for acknowledgement, and a means to preserve the narratives of a people struggling to survive the unspeakable.

She added: “Since its inception, DFI has championed voices from underrepresented communities around the world to balance narratives in the world of storytelling. Amplifying Palestinian voices has always been central to our work and we remain committed to their authentic representation and the accurate portrayal of their experiences and humanity. There is gross injustice of incredible proportions, and we must continue to act as a catalyst for their unfiltered stories to be heard, recognised and respected. Now is the time for us to stand together in solidarity as a community united for justice, peace and humanity, in unwavering support of a free Palestine.”

The Time That Remains (France, Belgium, Palestine, UK/2009) by acclaimed filmmaker Elia Suleiman, is a four-episode semi-autobiographical film, about his own family, from 1948 until recent times. Fuad, a gunsmith, witnesses the destruction in Nazareth after the Israeli takeover in 1948. Years later, his son Elia grows up defiant of the Israeli occupation and has trouble accepting the change.

The other films being screened as part of the programme are: