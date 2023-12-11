Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is pleased to announce its retail sponsorship of the 4th edition of the Qatar Balloon Festival, a highly anticipated annual event in Doha. The festival is set to take place in Katara from December 7-18, 2023, promising entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages.



This year's Qatar Balloon Festival features a display of over 50 hot air balloons in various shapes and colors. The event also features a family area with inflatable castles, a variety of games for children, and an international street food court. Additionally, a VIP Majlis is available for special guests. Building on the success of the last edition, the festival once again showcases giant kites, offering visitors the chance to launch their own kites adding to the event's momentum.



Alongside the display of hot air balloons, the Qatar Balloon Festival presents a diverse array of activities. The event transitions from afternoon balloon activities to the night glow show in the evening, a highlight where balloons are illuminated in sync with music, creating a spectacle. This visual performance is complemented by additional entertainment, including lively parades and roaming acts such as stilt walkers, dancers, and inflatable mascots, all contributing to the vibrant and festive atmosphere of the event.



Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, commented: "We are thrilled to be the retail sponsor of the 4th edition of the Qatar Balloon Festival. This event not only brings a spectacular visual feast to the skies of Doha but also aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing diverse and family-friendly experiences. The festival's vibrant mix of activities, from the stunning hot air balloon to the lively family areas, reflects our dedication to creating memorable moments for all our visitors. We're proud to support an event that so beautifully captures the spirit of community and celebration in Qatar."



The 4th edition of Qatar Hot Air Balloon Festival is intended to attract more visitors than ever before, making Qatar a must-visit global destination for hot air balloon enthusiasts. This year, a variety of performers are set to wow audiences at the 12-day event. An extensive lineup of mascots, jugglers and others has been set up to provide entertainment and enhance the overall festival experience for visitors.



For more information, please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.