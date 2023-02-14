Diarna Real Estate Company announced the launching of the fourth edition of THE CAPITAL EGYPT Expo, labeled "The Capital Opening Exhibition", on February 25 at Triumph Hotel, Heliopolis, which will be one of the largest specialized exhibitions in the New Administrative Capital projects.



Reda Al Minshawy, Head of sales sector at Diarna Real Estate company, said that the inauguration of the exhibition under the slogan "The Capital Opening" coincides with the implementation of the state's plan of gradually transfer of the ministerial headquarters to the New Administrative Capital, as the exhibition includes a package of various projects located in the Administrative Capital.



He added that the transfer of the governmental headquarters to the Administrative Capital means the start of real life in the Administrative Capital, especially with the presence of a strong transportation network, the operation of public transportation, and the start of the experimental operation of the Electric Train and the Monorail to the Administrative Capital, which enhances the high occupancy rate of the projects implemented in the Capital.



Al Minshawy noted that the exhibition includes 30 real estate developers from the major real estate companies working in the real estate market, besides including housing projects ready for immediate delivery with installments over 10 years, as well as the exhibition also offers projects with innovative and unconventional investment ideas that will achieve the greatest return on investments in the shortest possible period of time for client.



The exhibition also includes a number of luxury residential projects "Mostakbal City", which the company considers to be one of the suburbs of the New Administrative Capital despite its administrative affiliation to New Cairo Authority, explaining that the exhibition will include exclusive offers and discounts for one day only on residential, commercial, hotel, administrative and medical projects, and exclusively on investment return projects as "Income Property" and "Fractional Ownership", which are new trend in the real estate market all over the world.



He pointed that the exhibition is an opportunity for real estate companies for direct communication with clients and sharing with a group of strong companies operating in the New Administrative Capital, and will be also an opportunity for clients looking for exclusive offers and a variety of projects available to choose in one place.



He assured that Diarna, keens to include the exhibition real estate companies with a good reputation and distinguished precedent works, in addition to the presence of serious implementation rates in its projects, as the company seeks to guarantee all the clients rights and ensure the seriousness of the companies existing in the exhibition.



He explained that real estate remains a safe haven for investment, especially during periods of economic challenges, as it is the least risky and the highest return on investment in comparable to other savings vessels, in addition to the presence of real and strong demand for real estate for all residential segments which maintains the continuation of sales in the real estate market throughout the year.

