DUBAI: Day 4 of Gulfood 2026 affirmed that real food system transformation is built on scale, policy and commerce, uniting global ministers, government institutions and market-shaping companies across two mega venues to convert international reach and commercial deal-making into actionable change.

The landmark food and beverage show was also graced with a visit from His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence who attended Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday.

Global Expansion And Partnerships Unveiled At Gulfood 2026

Underscoring this momentum, Emirates Bustanica and Spinneys/Waitrose formalised a strategic MoU at Gulfood to develop a private-label retail brand under Bustanica’s new ‘Eat Better’ concept, advancing healthier, more sustainable and locally sourced food solutions for the UAE. Tom Harvey, General Manager, Commercial Spinneys commented: “The MOU signed with Bustanica today is a very important step in a partnership that has been forged through meeting with organisations, like Bustanica, at events like Gulfood. It enables us to continuously expand our range, not only here in the UAE but into other markets across the GCC, and beyond in the coming years.”

Solico Group’s AED 130 million SoFood Dubai factory launch underscored the event’s commercial impact, anchoring major manufacturing investment in the UAE’s food ecosystem. Mr. Gholamali Soleimani, Founder and Group Chairman, Solico Group Food industries, commented: “Food security cannot rely on trading alone. It is built through manufacturing capability, localisation, and long-term investment. By producing in the UAE, at scale and with flexibility, we are contributing to the country’s food security vision while serving the wider region from within it. After 50 years in food production, we see this as a responsibility as much as a strategy. Gulfood is the perfect platform for us to meet the right people who share our vision and build a circular food economy.”

Global Policy and Innovation in Focus

With global ministers converging across its flagship forums, Gulfood reinforced its position as a trusted convener of high-level dialogue transforming the evolution of global food systems.

H.E Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Agribusiness for Ontario, stated: “At the World Economy Summit panel discussion, we explored dynamic themes like the future of food, investments in technology, innovation and strategic investments in food trade. The panel was quite diverse, featuring experts from academia, trade, business and even government representatives. The dual-venue format of Gulfood 2026 is particularly impressive, presenting significant opportunities for learning and connecting with other individuals from the global F&B ecosystem.”

Ivan Meyer, Minister of Agriculture - Economic Development and Tourism-Western Cape, commented on the reach of unifying platforms, “As part of Gulfood 2026, I had the opportunity to take part in a panel discussion on global food security and sustainability. With the recent G20 agreement on food security, the conversation felt both timely and necessary. In a world shaped by political tensions and shifting trade tariffs, our ultimate goal is to broaden our markets. Gulfood offers an essential global platform to achieve this, where we can showcase our products and elevate our entrepreneurs. We have businesses from South Africa and the Western Cape presenting their products, not only to find importers and exporters, but also to build long‑term, sustainable partnerships across the agricultural value chain.”

Leading Brands Drive Innovation and Commercial Momentum

Gulfood’s commercial impetus was unmistakable, drawing the world’s most influential buyers to the show floor as companies unveiled major factory launches, production expansions and market-shaping investments.

Lyne Jette, Senior Vice President, National Procurement of Metro INC. Canda, commented on the commercial impact of the show: “At Metro, we operate both ethnic banners and conventional supermarkets across Canada, and our priority is to build the right assortment for every community we serve — identifying key brands for our mainstream stores while deepening our ranges in dedicated ethnic outlets. Gulfood is an extremely important platform for us. Coming from North America, it is our main opportunity each year to meet suppliers face-to-face and discuss existing and new business. The expanded footprint across the Dubai Exhibition Centre is a real value-add. We also appreciate the Big Deal Hub, which gives buyers a chance to hold more strategic conversations with partners.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Suratwala, Export Manager at Exports Pvt. Ltd spoke about Gulfood’s role in their company’s expansion: “Our journey at Gulfood reflects our company’s evolution. We started with a modest 8 sqm stand, and today we proudly exhibit at an 80 sqm stand - a milestone that mirrors how both our business and our global reach have grown over the years. Gulfood has truly helped us scale, strengthen our brand visibility, and open doors to new markets.”

This year, the event is also spotlighting new sectors, including Startups where many first-time exhibitors selected Gulfood as the platform to launch their innovative products.

Can Yurdakul, Co-Founder & CEO, ANT Systems, commented on the ecosystem present at Gulfood: “At Gulfood 2026, ANT Systems launched Nanotern™️, our globally patented, biodegradable and microplastic-free sub-soil water reservoir technology. Gulfood is where food security, agriculture and sustainability converge, giving us direct access to the decision-makers shaping the future of farming.”

The expanse of the show is unified across all sectors, with Seafood having its own sector for the first-time in Gulfood’s 31-year history, Haris Pangat, Executive Director of Deep Seafood Company, stated: “During Gulfood 2026, we are aiming at promoting our seafood supplies, along with showcasing our retail brand, Oceano, which deals with ready-to-eat- products. Furthermore, we are seeking companies that can partner with us to supply our ready-to-eat products. We have been participating in Gulfood for the past five years, and we consider it an ideal platform to explore newer avenues in terms of products, sellers, and buyers.”

About Gulfood

Gulfood 2026, taking place from 26–30 January, marks the 31st edition of the world’s largest and most influential F&B sourcing and innovation event. With 8,500+ exhibitors, 195 countries, 280,000+ sqm across Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai, and five first-time sectors, Gulfood 2026 reinforces Dubai’s position as the global headquarters of food trade and food intelligence. For a seamless experience at Gulfood 2026, access the comprehensive visitor guide, detailing everything from transportation and parking to sector locations, registration points and more.

