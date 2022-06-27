Dubai: In a remarkable turn of events, CineBlitz IMHD acquired free-to-air rights to broadcast the India – Sri Lanka white-ball series worldwide. Viewers can now enjoy the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ODI which will broadcast live from the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka on July 1st, July 4th, and July 7th, respectively.

India will compete in their first game of the ensuing ICC Women's Championship cycle during the ODI series. This is also the team’s first, following the retirement of iconic captain Mithali Raj - it will herald the start of a new era for India in ODIs.

While the India team is being headed by Harmanpreet Kaur, Sri Lanka’s 19-member squad is being led by Chamari Athapaththu. The team also includes other important players such as Inoka, Hasini Perera and Nilakshi de Silva. India's T20 squad leader since 2018, Harmanpreet Kaur, will now also serve as the team's captain in the 50-over format.

India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

Sri Lanka Women squad for ODIs and T20Is against India:

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi

The Women’s White Ball Series is brought to you in association with 27th Sports, the most prominent sports fund operating in emerging sports territories, mainly focused on cricket.

“CineBlitz IMHD TV has been positioned as a unique Hindi channel that brings a combination of entertainment and sports content to its audience”, said Sarju Mathew, CEO, Cineblitz IMHD TV.

CineBlitz IMHD aims to bring the best of entertainment to its viewers, including Indian Cinema, Hollywood and Sports. They also take it upon themselves to get some of the most exclusive and refreshing viewing material into your living rooms.

