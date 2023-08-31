Qatar Tourism was the proud Platinum Sponsor of the 2023 edition of the esteemed China Visitors Summit (CVS), which took place in Doha from August 28 – 29. The event was organised by China i2i Group, one of the world’s leading platforms for fostering connections between the Chinese travel market and international suppliers.

The annual summit brings together some of the most influential professionals in the Chinese tourism industry, including travel buyers, operators, and traders from various Chinese cities. During the summit, Chinese tourism professionals met with more than 75 local hoteliers, tour operators, and retail managers to forge new partnerships and create business opportunities. Additionally, through a series of keynote speeches, seminars and networking sessions, attendees were able to gain exclusive insight into the Chinese travel market and much more.

Qatar Tourism played a significant role in this year’s Summit, promoting Qatar as a prime tourism destination for Chinese travellers. QT’s presence in the Summit also reflected and strengthened the relationship that exists between and the two countries.

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are honoured to partner with China i2i Group to sponsor the China Visitors Summit, one of the travel industry’s most anticipated and high-profile trade events. China is one of Qatar’s top priority tourism markets, and we look forward to showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, abundant natural beauty, and one-of-a-kind touristic experience to Chinese travellers.”

Alexander Glos, CEO of China i2i Group commented: “We are delighted to have welcomed Qatar Tourism as a platinum sponsor of the China Visitors Summit. This partnership exemplifies our shared vision of fostering mutually beneficial connections between Chinese buyers and international suppliers. With Qatar Tourism’s support, CVS was able to provide invaluable opportunities for networking, collaboration and showcasing the diverse tourism offerings of Qatar to the Chinese market.”

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

About China i2i Group

China i2i Group is a leading organization dedicated to fostering connections and collaboration between the Chinese travel market and international suppliers. With a wealth of experience in organizing industry events, China i2i Group creates impactful platforms that drive business growth and facilitate mutually beneficial relationships.