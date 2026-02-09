Ahmed bin Saeed: “We are committed to empowering People of Determination and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for assistive technologies.”

World Health Organization: “The number of persons with disabilities will reach 2 billion by 2050.”

International experts: “More than two billion people will need at least one assistive product by 2030, while many older persons will require two or more.”

Dubai – United Arab Emirates – People of Determination account for between 10–15% of any society. Their number currently stands at around 1.3 billion worldwide and is expected to rise to two billion by 2050, according to statistics and projections by the World Health Organization (WHO). This increase is attributed to several factors, including ageing populations, diseases, wars, illiteracy, and other contributing factors.

Based on these figures, more than 200 million People of Determination or People with Disabilities live in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia—the key regions served by the exhibition. They are seeking access to the latest assistive technologies and innovative rehabilitation initiatives that can help improve their quality of life and enable greater independence.

Within this context, the importance of the AccessAbilities Expo, hosted annually by Dubai, emerges as a key platform contributing to the empowerment of People of Determination and addressing their needs and aspirations for a dignified life. The exhibition also supports the UAE’s vision and national strategies aimed at serving and empowering this important segment of society.

The UAE aspires to become the world’s leading country in the care and empowerment of People of Determination, supported by the unlimited backing of relevant government entities and the dedicated efforts of the private sector to deliver world-class services for these valued members of the UAE community and visitors from around the world.

The 8th edition of the exhibition will take place from 19–21 October 2026 at Za’abeel Halls 4, 5 and 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

This edition is expected to host around 300 international exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centres for People of Determination from 50 countries, and to attract more than 18,000 visitors from over 70 countries worldwide.

In addition, a wide range of local and international government entities will participate, benefiting from the exhibition’s technologies to further enhance the quality of services they provide to People of Determination.

Committed to Empowering People of Determination

Commenting on the exhibition, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of the exhibition, said:

“In line with our firm commitment to fulfilling the vision of our wise leadership—aimed at making Dubai and the UAE the most friendly and empowering country for People of Determination—I am pleased to announce that Dubai will host the 8th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo from 19 to 21 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.”

He added:

“The 7th edition of the exhibition achieved a major milestone, with the participation of more than 250 exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centres from over 50 countries, and attracted more than 15,000 visitors from 70 countries. Among them were members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, as well as representatives from ministries, authorities, and government entities from several countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, the Sultanate of Oman, India, and others. They came together under one roof to exchange insights and ideas, build partnerships, and explore the latest technologies to serve hundreds of millions of People of Determination in their home countries.”

He continued:

“It was truly gratifying that the previous edition organised several conferences and workshops highlighting critically important issues, including autism spectrum disorder, the challenges faced by the deaf and hard of hearing, inclusion in education, accessible travel and tourism, the importance of assistive technologies, and global best practices in rehabilitation. These initiatives had a significant impact on advancing the empowerment of People of Determination and improving their quality of life across the region.”

He concluded:

“By hosting this unique exhibition—the first of its kind in the region—Dubai has reaffirmed its position as a global hub for assistive technologies and rehabilitation services. I wish the community of People of Determination and all concerned stakeholders every success in benefiting from the exhibition in its upcoming edition.”

A Platform for Deal-Making and Strategic Networking

In this context, Ghassan Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer of the exhibition, said: “This event plays a key role in attracting the world’s most advanced assistive technologies and making them accessible to the community of People of Determination and relevant stakeholders, enabling them to benefit from greater accessibility and empowerment opportunities.”

He added:

“The exhibition also represents a genuine opportunity for exhibitors to connect and engage directly with decision-makers responsible for the care and rehabilitation sector across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. In addition, it provides a platform to explore deal-making opportunities with representatives of government entities and specialised centres participating in the exhibition, which collectively allocate billions of dirhams to develop their services and facilities.”

The event, organised by Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, will showcase assistive technology products—some of which will be unveiled for the first time in the Middle East—aimed at empowering People of Determination and enhancing their capabilities.

Recognised as the first of its kind in the Middle East, the exhibition serves as the region’s largest platform for manufacturers and distributors of assistive products. It also facilitates access to these technologies and rehabilitation initiatives for government entities, rehabilitation centres, and health and educational institutions that work closely with People of Determination.

Two Billion People Will Need Assistive Technologies by 2030

Advanced technologies serving mobility, visual, hearing, intellectual disabilities, and autism spectrum disorder play a critical role in empowering People of Determination, who represent 10–15% of the population in every country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only one in ten people who need assistive technology currently have access to it. This gap is due to high costs, limited awareness or availability, shortages of trained personnel, and ineffective policies. Assistive technology is a broad term that covers the systems and services related to providing assistive products and support.

Assistive products help maintain or enhance an individual’s functioning and independence, thereby improving overall wellbeing. These products include hearing aids, wheelchairs, communication aids, eyeglasses, prosthetic limbs, and daily-living aids such as pill-taking and memory-support tools. More than one billion people worldwide need one or more of these assistive products.

International experts specialising in disability affairs note that over two billion people will require at least one assistive product by 2030, while many older persons will need two or more.

A recent WHO report on assistive technology reveals that around 90% of people globally who need assistive technology are unable to access it. A survey covering 70 countries, included in the report, identified significant gaps in service provision and in the availability of

trained assistive-technology professionals, particularly in the areas of cognition, communication, and self-care.

