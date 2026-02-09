QNA Events has confirmed a stellar line-up of speakers for the upcoming Tax Innovation Summit Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place on 15 April at the Dusit Thani, as the UAE accelerates its transition toward digital tax administration and e-invoicing.

The Tax Innovation Summit Abu Dhabi is designed to provide strategic clarity and practical insight for CFOs, tax directors, compliance heads, policymakers and digital transformation leaders seeking to stay ahead of the upcoming e-invoicing mandate in July.

Headlining the summit is Dr. Zahra Al Dahmani, Director of Taxpayer Services at the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), bringing critical regulatory and policy insight at a pivotal time for businesses preparing for the upcoming e-invoicing mandate. The speaker line-up also features Dr. Ahmed Allam, Senior Financial Expert at the HH Ruler’s Court of Dubai, offering a high-level government and fiscal perspective, alongside Shereen Chalak Maalouf, Chief Financial Officer at Microsoft UAE, who will share enterprise and technology-driven insights on financial transformation and digital readiness.

The speaker line-up further includes Vaibhav Javaria, Group Director – Audit, Ghassan Aboud Group; Kalaiarasan Manoharan, Group Tax Director, Noon; Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman, ICAI UAE Dubai Chapter; Rahul Dinodia, Head of Group Tax, Al Naboodah; Haroon Rasheed, Head of Group Tax, Ali & Sons Holding; and Tiago Albuquerque Dias, Head of Tax, Emirates Water & Electricity Company (EWEC), among other senior tax, finance and technology leaders from across the region.

Together, the speakers will address the practical and strategic implications of corporate tax implementation, indirect tax operations, e-invoicing readiness, digital reporting frameworks and the role of technology in future-proofing compliance functions.

The Tax Innovation Summit Abu Dhabi will bring together over 200 CFOs, tax directors, finance leaders, policymakers, ERP and IT heads, legal advisers and digital transformation specialists, providing a high-level platform for knowledge exchange, peer networking and policy-led dialogue as regulatory expectations around transparency and real-time reporting continue to evolve.

