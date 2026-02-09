United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Space, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has successfully concluded the France-UAE Forum for Research and Innovation, held recently at the SUAD campus in the capital. The two-day Forum was co-organised by the Embassy of France in the UAE and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Technology Innovation Institute – the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council – and the French National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology.

Convening more than 100 leading researchers and representatives from French and Emirati universities, research institutions, start-ups, technology firms and innovation ecosystems, the France-UAE Forum for Research and Innovation sought to jointly shape the next stage of AI-led transformation in higher education. Discussions centred on three future-defining priority areas: artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and space.

The Forum examined ways to accelerate research across these fields, refresh academic and commercial frameworks and embed sustained collaboration between higher education, industry and government. This approach emphasised alignment with industrial demand and national priorities, ensuring that partnerships translate into practical outcomes that support innovation and long-term economic growth.

The Forum strengthened longstanding UAE-France cooperation, reinforcing ties between academic institutions, research centres, public decision-makers and innovation stakeholders from both countries. Direct exchanges between researchers, institutions and industry partners offered concrete networking opportunities that will pave the way for future collaborations, joint projects and academic mobility, while presentations highlighting French and UAE excellence in research, innovation, AI, digital transformation and public-private partnerships increased visibility of French and UAE expertise.

Discussions throughout the Forum demonstrated strong convergence between French and UAE priorities, including the importance of research as a strategic tool for diplomacy and influence; scientific cooperation as a key instrument to strengthening long-term bilateral relations; linking research, innovation and industry; and translating research into applied innovation.

In addition to building academic connection between institutions in both countries, the Forum sought to highlight strong industry participation to stimulate impactful collaboration between universities and the private sector.Following the successful conclusion of the Forum, consideration is being given to holding the event regularly – either annually or biennially – to further deepen collaboration and continue exploration of the key topics covered.

