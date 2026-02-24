Dubai, UAE – Big Bad Wolf (BBW) Books is set to open its doors on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Dubai Studio City, marking the start of its 2026 Dubai edition and welcoming thousands of visitors on its opening morning. Returning with more than one million books under one roof and prices starting from AED 2, the world’s largest touring book sale is once again transforming Dubai into a destination for readers, families, and communities.

Open daily from 10:00 AM to 2:00 AM with free entry and an array of activities for kids, young adults and adults, BBW Books Dubai 2026 is expected to draw large crowds during its run from February 26 to March 8, 2026. Organisers anticipate strong evening footfall, as families seek meaningful outings that combine reflection, education, and shared time.

This year’s theme, ‘Beyond the Noise’, seeks to encourage readers to move beyond constant digital distraction and surface-level consumption, fostering deeper engagement with books as trusted sources of knowledge, reflection, and informed thinking. Children can sit down flipping through their new finds, parents can browse shelves together, and families can turn book selection into a shared experience. The event has positioned reading not as a solitary act, but as a collective ritual, particularly meaningful during this reflective season.

Speaking about BBW’s return to the UAE, Andrew Yap, Co-founder of BBW Books, said, “We are proud to once again return to Dubai. This year’s theme reflects a growing desire for depth amid the constant distraction of modern life from social media. We believe that ‘Beyond the Noise’ is more than a concept. It is something tangible inside the venue, where scrolling slows down, and understanding begins.”

“Affordability has always been at the heart of what we do. When books start from AED 2, we are not simply offering discounts; we are removing financial barriers that often prevent families from building home libraries. When access becomes easy and affordable, reading stops being an occasional purchase and becomes a sustainable family habit. That is how knowledge truly becomes democratised, and that is the impact we want Big Bad Wolf Books to continue delivering in Dubai,” he added.

He further highlighted the importance of reading within Dubai’s cultural ecosystem, saying, “Initiatives such as Big Bad Wolf Books contribute to building an ecosystem where access to books supports the broader goals of Dubai’s creative economy and long-term knowledge development. Reading is not only an educational tool; it is a cornerstone of creative expression, critical thinking, and community connection. When families participate in literary initiatives together, it reinforces a culture of lifelong learning and shared cultural experiences,” she said.

Visitors can expect expansive displays spanning fiction, non-fiction, children’s titles, cookbooks, educational resources, and self-development books, reinforcing BBW Books’ position as one of the largest and most accessible book sales in the region.

Beyond the books, the venue will feature a curated food truck zone, dedicated children’s browsing areas, comfortable seating spaces, and interactive workshop and creative activity zones scheduled throughout the coming days to engage young readers in storytelling and hands-on learning.

Interactive workshop spaces and creative activity areas are also part of this year’s experience, with sessions scheduled throughout the coming days to engage children and young readers in storytelling, creativity, and hands-on learning. These workshops are set to add an experiential layer to the sale, reinforcing that BBW Books is not only about purchasing books but about cultivating a reading culture.

ABOUT BIG BAD WOLF BOOKS

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books is the brainchild of BookXcess co-founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng. What began as a bold idea to make books more affordable has since grown into the World’s Biggest Book Sale — and a global reading advocacy movement.

More than just a book sale, Big Bad Wolf champions access to reading by bringing millions of books to communities at unprecedented prices. Since its inception, the sale has toured over 55 cities across 17 countries, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Kenya, and most recently, Egypt and Saudi Arabia — with no signs of slowing down.

Big Bad Wolf offers books at extraordinary discounts, reaching up to 95% off in selected markets. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to cultivate reading habits worldwide and build a new generation of readers by making books affordable and accessible to everyone.

At its core, Big Bad Wolf believes in the transformative power of books — to inspire curiosity, broaden perspectives, empower minds, and encourage people to dream beyond their circumstances. By removing price barriers, Big Bad Wolf continues to create meaningful pathways to reading for readers of all ages, across cultures and borders.

Event Details – Big Bad Wolf Books Dubai 2026

Venue: Dubai Studio City

Dates: Thursday, February 26 – Sunday, March 8, 2026

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM to 2:00 AM

Entry: Free admission

Book Prices: Starting from AED 2

