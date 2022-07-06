Manama, Bahrain - Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau hosted and welcomed the Oman Credit Bureau Malaa in June for an in-depth one-week knowledge exchange session at BENEFIT’s headquarters. The visit shed light on Bahrain Credit Bureau’s journey, and their role to aggregate comprehensive credit information for the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As part of the knowledge session agenda, the BCRB highlighted their diverse products and services offered by BENEFIT, demonstrated the operational process of handling BCRB BENEFIT members, and introduced the various credit bureau tools offered for individuals and corporations. Additionally, BCRB also explored meaningful data conveying significant data.

The meeting was a follow up from Oman Credit Bureau Malaa management's earlier visit to Bahrain in March 2022 to explore the Credit Bureau journey in the Kingdom. Malaa’s representatives were particularly impressed by the successful in-house development of the system and reporting structure, and hence wanted to expose the Mala’a team to benefit from the excellent progress BENEFIT has completed.

Latifa Al Mutawa, Head of Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau (BCRB) commented, “We were pleased to have the Oman Credit Bureau Malaa visit our premises and get an in-depth overview of how we operate. As an established player in the financial industry, we have a responsibility to share the blueprint of our success to push the collective vision of the MENA region. We all play a major role in improving the financial environment and enhancing financial inclusion. Hence, knowledge exchange sessions and collaboration led visits such as these further push this agenda and get us closer to our overarching goal. We are looking forward to integrating with Oman Credit Bureau to exchange corporate credit information”

