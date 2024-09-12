Dubai– Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles is thrilled to announce the start of Dubai Opera Season 2024-2025, as part of the strategic partnership which started earlier this year, with the highly anticipated opera 'Aida' by Giuseppe Verdi, performed by the Polish National Opera Orchestra, Choir, and Soloists. Guests will enjoy a number of Audi-themed activities and picture-perfect displays throughout the weekend.

The captivating tale of love, sacrifice, and betrayal in ancient Egypt will be conducted by Patrick Fournillier and directed by Roberto Laganà Manoli. The performances will take place from 13 to 15 September, promising an unforgettable experience for both seasoned opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Guests will be mesmerized by the iconic score, powerful performances, and stunning visuals that bring this timeless story to life.

As a part of this weekend, visitors can also explore a showcase of the fully electric Audi e-tron GT, the premium model that set new standards in performance, providing the perfect backdrop for photo opportunities.

Adding to the excitement, a unique customisation station hosted by Audi will provide guests the opportunity to have their initials drawn in Egyptian hieroglyphs by a talented artist, creating a memorable keepsake of the evening. Show timings are as follows: September 13 at 7:30 PM, September 14 at 7 PM, and September 15 at 5 PM.

Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of art, culture, and innovation. Share your moments on Instagram by tagging @audialnabooda.

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2023, the Audi Group delivered 1.86 million Audi vehicles, 13,560 Bentley vehicles, 10,112 Lamborghini vehicles, and 58,224 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2023 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €69.9 billion and an operating profit of €6.3 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.