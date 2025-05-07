Manama, Bahrain - The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) hosted a Business Networking Luncheon featuring H.E. Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), as a keynote speaker. The event was attended by H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain as guest of honor, alongside leaders from the banking sector, major companies, and AmCham members.

H.E. Sheikh Salman delivered a compelling address highlighting BIC’s journey, achievements, and the pivotal role of the Bahrain Grand Prix in shaping the Kingdom’s global image in motorsport. He outlined the circuit’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, and emphasized Bahrain’s growing ties with the United States—reflected in the involvement of Liberty Media and the anticipated entry of Cadillac into Formula 1, reinforcing American presence and technological leadership in the sport.

AmCham Bahrain President, Qays H. Zu’bi thanked Sheikh Salman for his insightful remarks, noting the importance of motorsport as a driver of tourism, business, and economic diversification in the Kingdom. “Bahrain’s success in hosting world-class motorsport events has put it on the global map and opened doors for international partnerships and commercial opportunities,” said Zu’bi. “We commend the management of BIC for their continued excellence and alignment with the vision of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in positioning Bahrain as a regional hub for global sporting events. Today’s luncheon reflects our shared commitment to dialogue, partnership, and economic growth. AmCham Bahrain is proud to provide a platform where business leaders come together to exchange ideas and explore opportunities across sectors.”

The event was supported by Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) as a sponsor, further underscoring the private sector’s role in promoting economic dialogue and sectoral development in Bahrain.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) is a leading member-driven and non-profit business association that acts as a bridge to connect businesses through networking, advocacy, and knowledge-sharing. AmCham Bahrain plays a vital role in promoting bilateral trade, supporting the growth of American companies in Bahrain, and contributing to the economic development of both countries while strengthening the overall U.S.-Bahrain relationship. AmCham Bahrain was established in 2004, soon after the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bahrain and the United States, making Bahrain the first country in the GCC to enter into such an agreement.