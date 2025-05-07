Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to host the 25th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion from May 13–16 2025, marking the first time the global gathering will be held in the Middle East.

Co-hosted by the International Union for Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE) and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the conference will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). It will convene more than 2,000 global leaders, including health professionals, researchers, educators, policymakers, and community advocates from across the world.

Themed Settings for Planetary Health and Wellbeing, the four-day event will focus on real-world strategies to address global health threats, from non-communicable diseases and mental health to climate change and emergency preparedness.

Through a series of keynote speeches, high-level panels, workshops, and networking forums, the conference will bridge the gap between research and practice, offering fresh solutions to some of the most complex challenges facing communities worldwide.

His Excellency Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “This milestone event reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing global health and sustainability. It underscores our transition from healthcare to health, placing prevention, innovation, and planetary well-being at the heart of our vision.”

Sione Tu’itahi, IUHPE President, said: “As humanity faces converging global health and planetary challenges, it’s deeply symbolic and necessary that we gather for the first time in the MENA region, the cradle of civilisation, to shape collective solutions.”

Now in its 74th year, the IUHPE World Conference is recognised as the world’s leading platform for advancing health promotion and education. The decision to bring the event to Abu Dhabi highlights the emirate’s growing leadership in public health, research, and policy innovation.

The conference will cover a broad spectrum of issues including health literate settings like schools, workplaces, cities, in addition to global diplomacy and emergency preparedness, digital health transformation, and health and well-being promoting policies, and finally health equity and its determinants and precision health promotion.

The call for abstracts received a global response, with submissions from countries including the UAE, India, Australia, Ghana, Taiwan, Canada, Morocco, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, France, the United States, Zambia, Brazil, and Switzerland.

With the IUHPE 2025 conference, Abu Dhabi strengthens its positioning as a global centre for health policy, knowledge exchange, and systems innovation. Attendees will not only experience cutting-edge dialogue, but also the emirate’s rich cultural heritage and commitment to public health and sustainability.