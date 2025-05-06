Dubai, UAE: The doors opened on the 11th Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East conference and exhibition today (6th May 2025) and was officially inaugurated by H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC; Andrew Williams, President, Seatrade Maritime, part of Informa Markets, and senior representatives of the maritime community.

In a video address to a packed Main Stage, H.E Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy & Infrastructure, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure said: “We aim to position UAE Maritime Week among the world's top maritime events, with all stakeholders’ engagement in shaping the future of this industry. The UAE continues to rise as a global logistic hub, guided by visionary leadership and bold strategies.

“In the UAE, we continue to improve the ports’ handling capacity, which today handles over 21 million TEUs. The maritime sector contributes nearly 136 billion dirhams, or $37 billion to our GDP, with a target to increase it to 200 billion dirhams, or more than $54 billion in the near future.”

Speaking to 2050 net-zero targets, His Excellency added: “In our view, the world needs to be aligned when it comes to net-zero targets by 2050, and for us in the UAE, we will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to achieve the UAE Net-Zero target by 2050.”

The strategic partner of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, DP World GCC delivered a hard-hitting keynote to the room from Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, who said: “Resilience, Partnership, Innovation and Sustainability define the future of maritime logistics and that’s where the Gulf – and our region more broadly – has a real opportunity to lead.

“Let me start with resilience. More and more global operators are turning to the Gulf for stability. In a sector facing uncertainty, our region has proven to be an anchor point of stability, certainty and security. This is no accident. It’s the result of years of coordinated investment in maritime infrastructure. The Middle East has multimodal marine networks that connect over 150 ports worldwide. From the $800 million expansion of the South Container Terminal in Jeddah to advanced automation at Jebel Ali, we are building smart, resilient maritime networks that can adapt to demand.

“The second priority is partnership. The Gemini Cooperation between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk is one example of how strategic partnerships can keep global trade moving. Together with our shipping line customers, we’re coordinating vessel schedules, improving berth planning and enhancing operational efficiencies to ensure reliability. When shippers face instability, this kind of reliability is a necessity. And to scale this reliability, we need collaboration across the entire port network and the entire maritime value chain.

“The third need is innovation. Our industry has always been seen as slow and resistant to change – but I believe this stereotype is changing fast. In the past year, I have seen digitalisation and automation projects jump forward. From AI tools that help choose the best routes and save fuel, to digital twins and predictive analytics, innovation is front and centre. Today, platforms like CARGOES Flow have made our region a leader in anticipating disruption before it happens. This level of automation supports how our ports work together as part of a coordinated system. From gates to cranes to yard equipment, this technology is reducing human error, speeding up operations, and improving vessel call performance. Even upstream, we’re seeing the positive impact this can have.

“Which brings me to my final point: sustainability. Maritime shipping accounts for nearly 3% of global emissions. And we can’t stand still – even if the odds seem against us. Regulatory frameworks are already shaping how vessels operate and where they berth. We have no choice but to decarbonise – and fast. The good news is that the Gulf is ahead of the curve, because we’re using maritime infrastructure to keep change within reach. Port equipment has been electrified across terminals. Investments are being made in shore power so all vessels can plug in at berth – reducing emissions, noise, and fuel burn. And with the UAE now home to the world’s first carbon removal deal for a port operator, we’re setting the bar for what comes next.

He ended with a resounding call to action: “The global trade landscape is changing. Today the waters are rough, and trade maps are being redrawn. But I am confident that we can navigate it successfully. Let’s move together. Let’s move smarter. And above all - let’s keep trade moving.”

The UAE Maritime Week is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure with Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East held as the focal exhibition and conference of the week-long activities.

More than 7,000 maritime and shipping attendees will converge on Dubai during this period and a record 150+ speakers will share their knowledge at a packed – and free to attend – conference agenda at Dubai World Trade Centre from 6-8 May as part of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East.

