Ms. Ditte Juul-Jørgensen, Director-General for Energy of the European Commission gave a key note speech as part of her first official visit to the Kingdom.

The workshop builds on previous dialogues organized by KAPSARC to build bridges around energy issues with the European Union in Brussels in 2024 and 2025, reinforcing a long-term commitment to real-world, actionable energy and climate partnerships between the two regions.

Riyadh: KAPSARC and the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia co-organized a high-level workshop titled “Bridging Policy and Practice: EU-KSA Cooperation for a Secure Energy Future” at KAPSARC.

The workshop convened European and Saudi business leaders, senior officials, and experts to explore ways to strengthen EU-Saudi energy ties, with a focus on shared priorities such as energy security, supply chain resilience, and the energy transition.

KAPSARC President Fahad Alajlan opened the discussions by highlighting the Center’s mission and the significance of the EU-Saudi relationship in today’s global context.

“KAPSARC’s role is to build bridges between ideas, regions, and sectors” he said. “That’s why our work will always be data-driven, helping policymakers navigate increasingly complex global dynamics.”

Alajlan also noted KAPSARC’s growing engagement with European institutions, including recent workshops in Brussels, as part of a long-term commitment to international cooperation.

H.E. Christophe Farnaud, EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, emphasized the strategic value of pragmatic partnerships, particularly in today’s volatile energy environment.

In her keynote address, Ditte Juul-Jørgensen, Director-General for Energy of the Directorate-General for Energy (DG ENER) at the European Commission, described the EU-Saudi partnership as essential and timely: “This partnership is a shared commitment to building a resilient, interconnected and sustainable energy future,” she said. “The EU and Saudi Arabia bring complementary strengths that, when united, can help secure global energy stability.”

A panel discussion featuring experts from KAPSARC, Électricité de France (EDF), and ACWA Power explored strategic priorities for enhancing EU-Saudi energy ties. Panelists explored collaborative opportunities in renewables, hydrogen, critical minerals, and new technologies, emphasizing how the EU and Saudi Arabia are well-positioned to complement each other in the energy transition.