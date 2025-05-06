Dubai, UAE – Dubai Business Events (DBE), Dubai’s official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), will once again partner with the Experiential Planner Expo (EPEX) as the Host Destination for this edition, marking a significant milestone of a five-year collaboration. This continued partnership is a testament to the strategic alignment between DBE and EPEX in elevating Dubai’s global positioning as a premier destination for business events and experiential gatherings.

Returning to the Grand Hyatt Dubai for a third edition, EPEX 2025 anticipates 500+ delegates, including 300 hosted buyers from key source markets such as India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Russia/CIS, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, and new focus markets including the UK and Belgium. Buyers will represent Business Events and Experiential Celebrations and for the first time, the show will feature a dedicated programme to host top association representatives and PCOs from strategic congress markets. As part of the partnership and participation at the event, DBE will be prominently represented at the Dubai pavilion alongside EPEX partners and stakeholders.

In line with the host destination commitment, EPEX 2025 will also include a spectacular EPEX Gala Night at an iconic Dubai venue—providing international buyers and stakeholders a true taste of Dubai’s event potential.

A strong contingent of Dubai-based Business and Social Events-focused hotels will be present at the show, with confirmed participation from leading hotels such as Hyatt Regency Dubai, Dukes The Palm, SLS Dubai, JW Marriott Marquis, Sofitel The Palm, W Dubai - The Palm, Grand Hyatt Dubai and others.

Additionally, EPEX will continue to showcase two signature concepts:

Suppliers’ Aisle , a dedicated space for event infrastructure, production, and experience design suppliers.



, a dedicated space for event infrastructure, production, and experience design suppliers. Gourmet Experience, featuring curated showcases by top catering companies and restaurants that exemplify the culinary sophistication Dubai brings to events, conferences, and weddings.

“At EPEX, evolving the show each year to match the vision and objectives of our host destination is our top priority,” said Karishma Hundalani, Head – Brand & Content, EPEX. “Our long-standing partnership with Dubai Business Events has grown stronger with each edition, and this year we proudly reach our most ambitious milestone yet—a curated Hosted Buyer Programme of 300 delegates and an estimated 500 attendees overall. DBE has always been deeply aligned with our strategic vision of building a meaningful and results-driven platform, and we are equally focused now on expanding our exhibitor base to touch 100 quality suppliers this year.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, commented:

“As DBE, our collaboration with EPEX reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to shaping the global business events industry, creating impact through collaboration. EPEX provides a valuable opportunity for us to connect with and engage with trusted stakeholders, partners, qualified buyers, service providers and key decision-makers from around the world, showcasing Dubai’s strengths as a host city and the incredible variety of services, venues, and experiences available here. We are excited to welcome delegates once again and build on the success of the past four editions, through purpose-driven partnership.”

EPEX 2025 will be held in Dubai on 3 and 4 September 2025, and will continue to serve as a dynamic marketplace and content-rich forum for MICE and destination wedding planners to meet DMCs, hotels, tourism boards, venues, caterers, production agencies, and more.

