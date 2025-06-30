Sharjah, The Mango Festival concluded, yesterday, Sunday, its fourth edition on a high note at Expo Khorfakkan.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) alongside the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan and Khorfakkan City Municipality, the 3-day extravaganza took place from June 27 to 29, under the theme “Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth”.

This year’s edition achieved remarkable success, attracting over 20,000 visitors from within and beyond the UAE, a 100% increase in attendance, and generating more than AED 1 million in total sales.

It featured the participation of more than 40 local farmers and several agriculture and fertilization companies. Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and Uganda further highlighted the event’s expanding international presence.

The festival showcased more than 150 premium mango varieties and provided a unique opportunity for visitors to explore Khorfakkan’s and the Eastern Region’s leading agricultural outputs.

It also attracted strong participation from productive families, along with local, regional, and international exhibitors. Their presence created an ideal platform for networking and knowledge exchange around best practices in mango farming and agribusiness innovation.

Khalil Mohammed Al-Mansouri, Director of Expo Khorfakkan, noted that the Mango Festival has solidified its status as one of the UAE’s leading agricultural and heritage-themed events.

He emphasised its growing role in raising community awareness about the importance of the agricultural sector in achieving sustainable development, ensuring food security, and preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage for future generations.

Delegates from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and Uganda highlighted that the festival offered valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange among mango farmers. It served as an ideal platform to explore diverse experiences in cultivating mango trees across various environments, as well as methods for improving yield and utilizing mangoes in different food industries.

For his part, Mohammed Al Darmaki, Head of the Coordination and Follow-Up Committee of the Mango Festival, stated that the committee worked diligently to turn the festival’s vision into comprehensive operational plans. He highlighted efforts to streamline participation for farmers and home-based producers, while enhancing the overall visitor experience.

He added that the committee continues to track feedback and outcomes to ensure the festival’s long-term success as a strategic platform for developing mango and crop cultivation, thereby reinforcing Khorfakkan’s position as an agricultural and tourism destination.

Meanwhile, Dr. Syed Muhammad Tahir, Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council, expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s participation, saying: “We are proud to take part in this outstanding event, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to agricultural and food development”.

“The festival offered Pakistani mango growers and agribusiness stakeholders a platform to engage with regional and international counterparts, gain insight into cutting-edge mango cultivation technologies, and explore new avenues for agricultural collaboration and investment between Pakistan and Sharjah’s business communities,” he added.

The Mango Festival 2025 was held in strategic partnership with the Kalba-based Al Sharqiya TV, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), Bee’ah, and the Department of Social Services.

It featured a diverse lineup of activities and events, including live heritage-themed performances and expert-led agricultural workshops on advanced farming techniques, mango tree care, modern irrigation, fertilization, pruning, and pest control practices.

These sessions helped raise awareness among visitors and farmers alike and encouraged the adoption of smart farming practices to enhance crop productivity and quality.

This year’s edition fostered a dynamic and engaging competitive atmosphere, with farmers presenting their highest-quality mango varieties.

It featured lively competitions like “Best Farmer’s Display,” “Mango Mazayna” (Most Beautiful Mango), “Largest Mango”, “Most Beautiful Mango Basket” for families and a children-focused “Best Agriculture-themed Video” competition.

The festival awarded valuable prizes to winners of its competitions and gave visitors a chance to win through daily raffle draws featuring a variety of rewards and giveaways.

It also featured a vibrant lineup of interactive events and live cultural shows, where Emirati folk ensembles showcased traditional performances that highlighted the UAE’s rich cultural legacy. These elements fueled excitement and visitor engagement over the festival’s three-day run.

Furthermore, a large space was dedicated to family-friendly and hands-on activities, where visitors of all ages explored educational and experiential zones, fostering a deeper appreciation for agriculture and sustainability.

