Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO Bahrain) organised a specialised briefing session in collaboration with KPMG Bahrain. The event aimed to familiarise participants with the new corporate tax framework in the Kingdom, reflecting EO Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to equipping its members with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate significant economic and legislative changes.

During the session, KPMG experts delivered an in-depth overview of the new tax structure, covering compliance requirements, implementation timelines, and strategic implications for businesses operating in Bahrain. This enabled attendees to gain a comprehensive understanding of the tax changes and how to proactively prepare for them.

The event witnessed strong turnout and active engagement from members, who were keen to pose questions and discuss the opportunities arising from the implementation of the new tax system. The interactive environment fostered valuable knowledge exchange between entrepreneurs and tax experts.

This session exemplifies EO Bahrain’s dedication to hosting high-quality training and educational events aligned with current economic and legislative developments. Such initiatives empower members to make informed decisions that support sustainable growth and competitiveness amid ongoing regional economic transformations.

On this occasion, Mr Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain expressed his appreciation to KPMG Bahrain for facilitating the session, stating, “This session came at a crucial time as Bahrain’s business sector prepares for a new phase of tax reform. We are committed to equipping out members with a thorough understanding of the new requirements and obligations for this significant economic change.”

He added, “Accurate knowledge and proactive planning are key to success amid legislative updates. Therefore, we strive to provide educational platforms that connect our members with experts from leading institutions such as KPMG Bahrain, to access reliable, up-to-date information. This enables them to make sound strategic decisions, maintain organisational compliance, and boost competitiveness.”

He concluded, “We thank all members for their strong attendance and positive engagement. We reaffirm our dedication to organising more high-quality events that support their entrepreneurial journeys and help them confidently navigate economic changes.”

EO Bahrain plans to launch more events and training programmes in the coming period, including specialised workshops and dialogue sessions on leadership, innovation, digital transformation, and strategic planning. These will be complimented by networking opportunities to strengthen ties among members and foster a cohesive entrepreneurial community capable of facing future challenges.

It is worth noting that EO Bahrain is the local chapter of the global EO network which includes over 18,000 business owners in 220 chapters across 75 countries. The Bahrain chapter consists of 37 members with combined turnover exceeding $120 million, providing approximately 3,900 jobs. The organisation is governed by a 15-person Board of Directors, presided by Fareed Bader, and aims to empower members’ growth and connect Bahrain with the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.