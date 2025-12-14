Jeddah: Jewellery & Machinery expo of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, “Jewel of Saudi” taking place in Jeddah from 15 to 17 December 2025, is set to be a major international gathering for the Jewellery industry at Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center.

Marking its 3rd edition, this dynamic platform will feature cutting-edge technology, world-class manufacturing machinery, and exquisite handcrafted jewellery from leading global brands and innovators.

Bringing together more than 250 exhibitors from Saudi Arabia, India, USA, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait and other major markets. The three-day showcase features a dazzling range of diamond, gold, gemstone, and lab-grown jewellery.

As the most premium international B2B, “Jewel of Saudi” connects global industry leaders with discerning customers, creating opportunities for business growth and exclusive networking.

Kranti Nagvekar, Founder – KNC Services, organizer of the event said that the 3rd Edition of Jewel of Saudi, set to create a landmark platform for the global jewellery industry, “the event aims to contribute to the Kingdom's economy by supporting the growth of the luxury, jewelry, and technology sectors.

The event, which will be attended by industry professionals, creates opportunities to connect with buyers from all over Saudi Arabia, neighboring states in the region, and international countries to source products, and to make export and import agreements.

In addition to the exhibitions, “Jewel of Saudi Expo 2025” offers a number of networking events, educational sessions, workshops and the Jewel of Saudi International Conference, being the industry’s biggest and most prominent conference, which is happening for the first time in Saudi Arabia to explore the worldwide jewelry industry market.

The exhibition supports the ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, promoting the development of domestic production capabilities, technological self-sufficiency, and sustainable growth within the jewellery sector.

More than just an exhibition, “Jewel of Saudi” serves as a strategic gateway for investment, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, offering significant opportunities for stakeholders to contribute to and benefit from the Kingdom’s growing jewellery manufacturing ecosystem.