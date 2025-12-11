Arab Finance: Bilateral trade between Egypt and Morocco has grown in recent years, reaching about $1.1 billion in 2024 and $897 million between January and October 2025, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib announced.

This remark was made on the sidelines of El-Khatib’s chairing of the fifth session of the countries’ Joint Trade Committee.

El-Khatib described the committee meeting as a “pivotal step” toward strengthening economic and commercial ties.

He added that directives from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI have set a clear framework for advancing cooperation in ways that serve both nations.

As part of the new push, the two sides agreed on forming a permanent cooperation platform and a joint committee to remove trade barriers.

This marks a key move to ease business activity, tackle customs and non-customs obstacles, and provide ongoing follow-up on challenges affecting both public- and private-sector entities.

El-Khatib also highlighted the importance of closer coordination under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to enable Egypt and Morocco to expand their economic footprint across the continent.

Such coordination will help both countries leverage their respective access to eastern and western African markets and boost productive and trade integration to enhance the competitiveness of their companies.