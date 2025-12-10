NEW DELHI - India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal ‍met U.S. Deputy Trade ‍Representative Rick Switzer to discuss bilateral trade ​and economic ties, the government said on Wednesday.

"The two sides ⁠exchanged views on matters related to India-US trade and economic ties ⁠including on ‌the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement," India's trade ministry said in a post ⁠on X.

Switzer is leading a U.S. team in New Delhi for two days of trade discussions, as India seeks relief from punitive tariffs imposed by Washington ⁠over its purchases of ​Russian oil.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on imports from India ‍to as much as 50%, hitting exports of textiles, chemicals and ​food items such as shrimp.

Exports to the U.S. fell nearly 9% year-on-year in October to $6.31 billion from $6.91 billion a year ago, though they were higher than $5.47 billion in September, Indian government data showed.

Washington is also pushing India to lower tariffs and non-tariff barriers on U.S. goods and open its market to American farm products, including soybean and grain sorghum.

U.S. ⁠Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told ‌lawmakers on Tuesday that India had resisted greater imports of U.S. farm and meat products but had been "quite forward ‌leaning" in ⁠the latest round of talks.