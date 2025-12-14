Riyadh – With the strategic partnership of the Culinary Arts Commission (CAC), HORECA Riyadh and Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh will be held from 15–17 December 2025 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. Together with Saudi Elite Chefs and Host Arabia, they will create the biggest hospitality and foodservice week in the kingdom’s capital, with four events attracting 50,000 professionals and gathering 500 exhibitors across 42,000 sqm.

Organized by Semark Group, Jad Taktak, CEO of the company, said: “This edition marks the greatest alliance of hospitality exhibitions in Saudi Arabia. We are thrilled to join over 100 years of combined experience, bringing together the region’s leading brands, experts and innovators under one roof. The expectations are very high, and we are confident that this collaboration will elevate industry standards, create exceptional business opportunities and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing hospitality landscape.”

Transforming Riyadh into the kingdom’s premier stage for foodservice and hospitality excellence, HORECA Riyadh’s 14th edition will showcase cutting-edge products, advanced technologies and world-class culinary talent across all areas of hospitality, from hotel and restaurant management to catering, design and F&B innovation, creating unparalleled opportunities for business growth and networking.

At the heart of the show lies a rich calendar of competitions and activities that honor excellence, creativity, talent and knowledge, with 40 international and local judges, experts and speakers. More than 100 participants will take part in contests, including the Hospitality Salon Culinaire, HORECA Barista Competition Riyadh and the Mocktail Competition, while HORECA Talks, a platform for thought leadership and exchange, will host expert-led sessions on emerging trends in hospitality and F&B, investment and the what’s next for the sectors in Saudi Arabia. These talks are organized by Hospitality News Middle East and Hodema Consulting Services.

HORECA Riyadh 2025 welcomes back Guillaume Gomez, president of Groupe Gastronomie and former French ambassador for gastronomy, as guest of honor.

Running alongside HORECA Riyadh is the third edition of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh, an extension of the iconic French Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie, renowned globally as a premier event dedicated to chocolate and pastry excellence. Co-organized by Semark Group and Hospitality Services, this year’s show promises an immersive journey into the world of cocoa and confectionery, with over 40 live demonstrations, workshops and competitions. A dedicated Pastry Show will gather acclaimed chefs and artisans from around the region and beyond, while competitions across multiple categories will spotlight the talents of more than 50 participants.

Among the 30 pastry chefs and experts, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh proudly announces renowned Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini as guest of honor. Marcolini will host a special chocolate masterclass and join a discussion on chocolate innovation and trends at The Talks.

“As part of the HORECA Network, with annual events in cities across the Middle East - Kuwait, Beirut, Amman, Muscat and Riyadh - HORECA Riyadh is a pivotal platform that brings together the region’s leading hospitality and foodservice professionals, innovators and investors. In parallel, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh celebrates the artistry and creativity of chocolate and pastry while inspiring innovation and showcasing trends in the Saudi market,” said Joumana Dammous-Salamé, managing director of Hospitality Services, the company behind the HORECA Network and co-organizer of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh.

Held concurrently, the second edition of Saudi Elite Chefs, organized by the Culinary Arts Commission (CAC), will gathers the kingdom’s top culinary talents for the second consecutive year. This prestigious event will highlight the diversity of Saudi cuisine, celebrate world-class culinary craftsmanship and provide a dynamic platform for chefs to demonstrate their expertise through challenging, high-level competitions that aim to elevate the national culinary scene, inspire future generations of Saudi chefs and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s growing reputation as a global gastronomic destination.Making its debut, Host Arabia - the international extension of Milan’s world-leading hospitality exhibition, HostMilano - brings the global hospitality ecosystem to Riyadh, connecting regional decision-makers with international suppliers and innovators.

About:

HORECA Riyadh, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh, Saudi Elite Chefs and Host Arabia will take place from 15 to 17 December 2025 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the opening day and from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the following days. For more information, visit saudihoreca.com and salonduchocolat-ksa.com. For the full program, download the app.