Abu Dhabi, UAE – His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, attended the opening ceremony of Liwa International Festival 2026, held under his patronage until 3 January 2026 in Liwa in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region.

During the visit, Their Highnesses toured the festival grounds and was briefed on the major sporting tournaments, heritage showcases, and various attractions that make up the 2025 edition. Their Highnesses also visited Liwa Village, the cultural and entertainment hub of the festival, which offers a vibrant programme of art, heritage, and family experiences.

Their Highnesses also witnessed the festival’s opening ceremony, which featured an innovative sound, light, laser, and drone show, culminating in a fireworks display that lit up the skies over the Liwa desert. The opening day featured a special performance by the UAE’s official aerobatic team, Al Fursan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazaa bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism of DCT Abu Dhabi.

Liwa International Festival 2026 is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in collaboration with Liwa Sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Media Office, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Miral.

Liwa International Festival, The Desert’s Grand Stage, presents a rich and diverse programme that brings together family entertainment, live concerts, and cultural and heritage experiences. The programme features an extensive lineup of motorsports and sporting competitions, including speed races, dune driving challenges, freestyle shows, sand racing, drift and burnout competitions, drag racing, and UTV circuit races.

The festival also hosts falconry championships, electronic freestyle championships, sand wrestling, and boxing matches, in addition to the Extreme Mud Fest driving challenge, held at the event for the first time. The festival also offers light shows, drone flights, and hot air balloon rides, plus fireworks displays on weekends.

LIWA 2026 is an ideal destination to celebrate the New Year amid an atmosphere of adventure, music and family fun, surrounded by the scenery of Al Dhafra Region. A special concert on New Year's Eve will be followed by a fireworks show. Also on 31 December, the Moreeb Dune Car Championship kicks off, providing motorsports enthusiasts with thrills as 2025 comes to a close and 2026 begins.

Liwa Village, organised once again by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, continues to celebrate the UAE’s rich heritage through a curated experience featuring a traditional souk, creative workshops, and family zones. Visitors can also enjoy water karting, carnival games, zip lines, an escape room, smash room, petting zoo, pony rides, and live stage entertainment alongside authentic Emirati cuisine and global food outlets.

Liwa International Festival 2026 highlights the appeal of Al Dhafra Region as a destination through a diverse programme inviting everyone to create memories with family and friends, and to enrich their passion for adventure, sports, culture, arts, and music. The festival reaffirms its status as one of the most prominent winter events both regionally and internationally, attracting audiences ranging from camping and desert enthusiasts to adventure lovers, traditional sports fans, and speed racing enthusiasts.

For more information, including the detailed events programme, please visit the official festival website.

